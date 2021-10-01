The Upcoming New Moon Will Bring Balance To These 4 Zodiac Signs

Libra season is proving to be quite a whirlwind so far. Now that we’re in the thick of Mercury retrograde, the pressure on our social life may feel more effervescent now than ever, which has us asking — can we catch a break? Luckily, there’s hope on the horizon because October’s new moon is gracing us with a spiritual reset on October 6 at 7:05 a.m. EST (4:05 a.m. PST) as it moves into the ever-balanced sign of Libra. While some zodiac signs will be hard-pressed to learn some intense lessons, for the zodiac signs least affected by the October 2021 new moon, a fresh sense of renewal is underway.

The new moon refreshes the lunar cycle, and in the same way, gives us earthlings an emotional and physical reset. This phase of the cycle is like a clean slate, signaling an ideal time to start on new projects — but you might want to hold off on starting anything new until Mercury finishes its backspin on October 18.

Because this new moon ingresses in harmonious Libra, we may have high hopes to restore our equilibrium and move forward with a sense of peace. “With Libra energy being infused into the cosmos, we will have a greater focus on balance, harmony, and justice,” pop culture astrologer Kyle Thomas tells Bustle. “Partnerships become especially important to us all, and often marriages, unions, or collaborations take place more significantly during this time. Some zodiac signs are struggling to strike a balance between their work, home, and social life, while others are plagued with cosmic drama in their relationships. But a lucky select few will feel rejuvenated and inspired to tackle the rest of the year with strength and vigor.

Will you receive celestial blessings during this lunation? Read on to see if you’re one of the few zodiac signs the October 2021 new moon will affect the least.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21-June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle This lunation is all about pleasure, Gemini, and that’s why you’ll generally have it easy. You may find yourself attracting feelings of gratification, so don’t be afraid to indulge. “Your heart is aflame because this new moon is the only pure opening to a new love or deeper love this year. Be certain to get out there if single or plan extra special dates — and maybe some nights of passion — if taken,” says Thomas. Take this new moon energy as a reason to explore all types of self-expression and self-intimacy.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle It’s your time to shine, Libra. This new moon is not only cutting you a break from the cosmic drama (hello, Mercury retrograde), but you’re seeing your manifestations come to fruition. “This is the most important new moon of the entire year for you, so make sure that you’re taking big steps to create the life of your dreams. A new moon is the universe opening a door to you — and this one is in your sign, meaning you can build your fantasy into a reality now,” says Thomas.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle This lunation is proving just how admired you are by your friends, Sagittarius. Many zodiacs are having a little drama within their friendships right now, but you’re having a polar experience. “It’s time for fun and friends, whether that’s old acquaintances or new ones,” says Thomas. “Get ready to work the crowds as you stack your calendar with as many events as possible. If you use the power of this new moon, you’ll be filling your year with closer pals and unique adventures. Revel in the fun by planning your next trip with your friends — but wait to embark on these new adventures until after Oct. 18, when Mercury is direct.