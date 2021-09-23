Watch Out, Mercury Retrograde Is Coming Your Social Life

We’re approaching the year’s final Mercury retrograde period, and you know what that means: miscommunications, mental mix-ups, muddled plans, and many missing iMessages. Mercury begins its backspin on September 27 and it’ll last through October 18, giving us three weeks of cosmic mayhem. This pesky transit throws a wrench in all logistical matters, so knowing how Mercury retrograde fall 2021 will affect your zodiac sign’s friendships can help you avoid some of the drama.

Mercury in astrology is the planet that rules communication, so it has a lot of influence over our social lives and the way we interact with others. During a Mercury retrograde period, it’s easy for plans to get botched and sentiments to get twisted — all of which could lead to some friction in our friendships. This particular backspin is taking place in the realm of air sign Libra, which could bring up imbalances within our one-on-one relationships and cause us to become flakey about plans.

If you want to avoid Mercury retrograde drama within your squad, it’s important to be conscious when talking or texting with people, as this helps to ensure your points don’t get lost in translation. It’s also helpful to double check the details of your plans and be careful not to overbook yourself, since Mercury rules timing and scheduling. All zodiac signs will be feeling the retrograde wonkiness, so if a friend forgets to call you back or ends up bailing on a coffee date last minute, try to be gracious and give them some leeway — because seriously, the retrograde struggle is real.

Read on for your Mercury retrograde fall 2021 friendship horoscope (and then send a link to the group chat so your crew knows what to expect, too).

This retrograde brings an opportunity to zoom in onto your closest one-on-one friendships and give them the TLC they deserve. If you’ve been missing out on quality time with a BFF or have swept some resentments under the rug, now’s the chance to address those issues head-on. Have some open-hearted conversations so you can move forward with more clarity and closeness.

It’s not that you don’t want to hang with your friends right now, Taurus — it’s just that it might be hard to make your meet-ups materialize. This retrograde is jumbling up your schedule, so expect lots of last-minute cancellations or rain checks. While you usually prefer to set the details of your plans in stone, try embracing a more spontaneous and go-with-the-flow approach to socializing in the coming weeks.

You’re full of passion right now, Gem, so the current cosmic slow-downs will be even more annoying than usual — especially since Mercury is your ruling planet. That said, your friendships can provide a great outlet for your frustration. Have an arts and crafts night with your crew or meet up with a friend who shares a similar hobby to keep your creative juices flowing through the retrograde.

You may not be feeling super social right now, Cancer, and it probably sounds a lot more desirable to crawl inside your crabby shell rather than attempt to make plans with friends. However, connecting with family members, roommates, or the closest members of your crew can be really comforting — especially if you take it easy and just plan some low-key nights in.

You’re a busy bee right now, Leo — and between work obligations, friendships, and your personal life, your days are shaping up to be jam-packed. However, buzzing between so many plans and conversations without any time to slow down and reflect is a major retrograde no-no. If you’re moving too fast, you could wind up having to flake on plans or saying something you shouldn’t have. Think before you speak and review your schedule before saying yes to any more commitments.

This retrograde is helping you to take stock of the people in your life that truly matter, Virgo. If there are so-called friends in your circle who don’t seem to value your energy or treat you with the respect you deserve, now’s a good time to evaluate whether they’re worth keeping around. Reflect on what’s important to you in a friendship and move forward accordingly.

You’re used to playing the mediator in your friendships, Libra, and it’s easy for you to placate others and smooth over drama. However, are you doing so at your own expense? Real friends will stick by you, even if you have to set boundaries, disagree with them, or say no. Take a look at the dynamics within your crew and make some adjustments that factor in your needs, too.

The thought of socializing and trying to make plans amidst the retrograde’s chaos probably feels exhausting to you right now, Scorpio — so this transit is better spent resting and recharging. Don’t feel bad if you have to decline an invite to a group dinner or postpone a catch-up call. Once the retrograde ends and the sun enters your sign toward the end of October, you’ll be feeling refreshed and ready to reconnect.

Right now, you might feel like the glue that’s holding your crew together, as you’re able to see multiple sides of every situation and help to clear up some of the retrograde-induced conflicts. However, trying to mix too many clashing personalities at a social event could lead to awkwardness and misunderstandings, so proceed with your merrymaking efforts with caution.

This retrograde is giving you a chance to review your current trajectory at work, Cap, so it’s a good time to reconnect with professional contacts or friends in your field to get some second opinions on things. It’s hard to see things clearly during a retrograde, so seeking career advice from a trusted confidant can make figuring out how to move forward feel easier.

You’ve been bitten by the wanderlust bug, Aqua — but the retrograde can make planning trips and starting new things a bit difficult. However, you can scratch your itch for adventure by connecting with friends who bring you a fresh perspective on life. This could revive an interest in a subject you used to be passionate about, or spark an idea that could help shape your post-retrograde plans.

If you’ve got secrets, debts, or buried resentments lurking beneath the surface of your more intimate friendships, this retrograde may send you on a journey through the depths. Now’s a time to clear the air within your closest bonds and give (or ask for) what you owe — whether that’s money from a loan or a long-overdue apology.