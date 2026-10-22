The Spiritual Meaning Of October’s Full Hunter’s Moon Is All About Desire

If spooky season hasn’t felt spooky enough for you, the upcoming full moon might just do the trick. Nicknamed the Hunter’s Moon, this lunation is rising late-night on Sunday, Oct. 25 (or just past midnight on Monday, Oct. 26 if you’re in the eastern time zone), and it kicks off Halloween week. It also coincides with the midpoint of the current Venus retrograde, as well as the start of the Mercury retrograde that begins on Oct. 24 — and these two planetary backspins are heavily influencing the lunar energy. This intense cosmic landscape is shaping the spiritual meaning of October’s full moon, too, so all zodiac signs will want to pay attention to the themes that are coming up in their minds, bodies, and hearts.

The full moon is the most visible and dramatic-looking phase of the monthly lunar cycle, as it occurs when the moon has reached the opposing point in the zodiac from the sun, allowing its face to be illuminated in entirety. Thanks to the tension between the two luminaries, the astrological energy of a full moon tends to be dramatic, too. They’re often associated with heightened emotions, intense endings or climaxes, and a more chaotic vibe in general. You can harness this by working with the full moon to release things you’re ready to let go of or express your feelings more openly — assuming the full moon doesn’t do it for you first.

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This month’s full moon is rising in the hedonistic yet hardworking sign of Taurus, encouraging everyone to slow down and get in tune with their physical senses and tangible experiences. Scorpio season’s psychic and emotional depth has begun taking people on an inward journey, but this full moon helps to ground your needs in the material realm, too. Plus, working with the spiritual meaning of October’s full Hunter’s Moon is a powerful way to align with earth’s cycles, especially during such a mystical moment in the wheel of the year.

Read on for everything you need to know.

The Hunter’s Moon Spiritual Meaning

Last month’s full moon served as this year’s Harvest Moon due to its close proximity to the autumnal equinox — and that’s what earned October’s lunar climax the title of this year’s Hunter’s Moon. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, this moniker was inspired by the historical importance of hunting and preparing meat during this period of fall, ensuring sustenance and sustainability as the darker and colder months of winter draw near.

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Additional nicknames for October’s full moon traditionally include the Blood Moon and Sanguine Moon, and the intense terminology used to describe all of them aligns pretty symbolically with the current lunar vibe. The October full moon’s spiritual meaning is about embarking on a hunt fueled by your own hunger — whether for resources, for power, or for experiences — and claiming your desires, no matter how raw or revealing they may be.

It’s especially important to move slowly and steadily.

Taurus is the fixed earth sign of the zodiac, and its energy serves as a reminder to slow down and connect with your physical senses, needs, and possessions. Scorpio season has a way of sweeping everyone away in feelings, truth, and mystery, but Taurus helps you get present in your surroundings instead. The full moon is facing off with a currently-retrograding Venus — Taurus’ ruling planet — fully exposing all that you’re currently reconciling in relationships, pleasure, and beyond. Your desires are shifting, and this full moon is asking you to look at them head-on.

Meanwhile, the full moon, sun, and Venus retrograde are locked in a tough T-square with small but mighty Pluto, so power struggles are flaring and there’s a deep desire to break free of outside control. Instead of playing games or getting cutthroat, use this cosmic squabble to fuel your pursuit of what you want. Make like a hunter under this full moon and move stealthily as you take aim toward your target.

How To Channel October’s Full Moon Energy

If you want to channel the energy of the full Hunter’s Moon and work with its spiritual meaning, it’s helpful to connect with some of the lore in its name. Hunting requires patience, focus, and awareness — all qualities that shine through the Taurus zodiac archetype — and right now, tapping into these parts of yourself can help you succeed. Remember, you’re working toward your own goals, on your own time, and you shouldn’t let other people’s desires or timelines impact the way you’re moving now.

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It’s especially important to move slowly and steadily given the heavy retrograde energy that’s dominating the current cosmic scene. The Taurus full moon is reporting to romantic and pleasure-seeking Venus, which is currently backspinning while facing off with the moon. Meanwhile, communication planet Mercury just stationed retrograde the day before the full moon, and it’s now moving toward the sun in the deep-feeling sign of Scorpio. With two personal planets rotating in reverse and going at a much slower pace than usual, it’s important that you don’t rush, either. Pacing yourself allows you to fix mistakes, catch small details, and be more deliberate with your actions. Doing so will ensure you’re using the intense energy of the full Hunter’s Moon in Taurus and the double retrograde activity to your advantage. Go with the flow of the current instead of exhausting yourself trying to swim against it.