September 10's New Moon Is Taking It Easy On These 2 Zodiac Signs

Summer may be approaching its final stretch, but all sorts of fresh starts are sweeping in thanks to the new moon rising on Sept. 10. This lunation is taking place in the practical and purity-minded sign of Virgo, so it’s getting everyone tuned into the finer details of their lives — and subsequently inspiring them to start getting organized and tidying things up. While this may feel like an intense and obsessive jump-start for some people, the zodiac signs least affected by Sept. 10’s new moon are likely to embrace their new beginnings more gently.

It’s currently Virgo season, and having the sun in the sign of the earth maiden can help you strip things down to the basics. This sign loves simplicity and clarity, so anything messy, overcomplicated, or disorganized is up for a potential clean-up job. Once the moon catches up with the sun in Virgo for the new moon on Sept. 10, all that improvement-focused energy can be harnessed more tangibly and focused more directly — allowing you to kick off a brand new routine, implement some healthy new habits, or detangle a situation that’s gotten all knotted up.

Both the new and full moons of August were chaotic and fate-twisting eclipses, so this is the first lunation since then where manifesting is back on the table — and this new moon is particularly well-suited to setting clear intentions. Tap into Virgo’s keen eye for detail and get granular with your goals. Writing out a thorough plan, scheduling out milestones in a planner, or otherwise getting all your ducks in a row is a great way to make use of this fertile and attentive energy.

Additionally, the day of the new moon brings some important planetary ingresses and retrograde stations — as both romantic Venus and intellectual Mercury will be entering new zodiac signs, and the annual Uranus retrograde period will begin, too. There’s a lot of change happening in the cosmos in one 24 hour period, but this is actually where Virgo energy excels. This mutable sign knows how to go with the flow and adapt their plans to life’s unpredictable chaos, so seize the energy of these cosmic fresh starts and think of it as a clean slate all around.

Everyone can work with the new moon in Virgo to set intentions, build out a detailed plan, and tidy up their lives. However, these new beginnings will be softer and more subtle for the couple zodiac signs least affected by the Sept. 10 new moon.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) This new moon is rising in the sleepiest and most solitary part of your chart, so you may not feel as much external clarity as some people will at this time. However, where your strengths truly lie during this lunation is in your intuition. Your gut feelings are calibrating like a compass, allowing you to feel your way toward the things that are right for you. Pay attention to any mental vibes that seem to hit you out of nowhere — as these may very well be important messages from your subconscious to help you reach your highest potential. On the same day as the new moon, clever and curious Mercury enters your sign, allowing you to make some mental breakthroughs alongside the more emotional revelations. Now’s a time to blend practicality with magic as you forge a path ahead.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Virgo zodiac energy is about simplifying things, but this lunation happens to be hitting one of the more complicated parts of your chart. However, that’s a good thing — as it’s bringing you the opportunity to look beneath the surface of any messy situations in your life and cut right through the clutter. If you’re carrying around emotional baggage, secrets, relationship resentments, or other unspoken issues, the new moon can help you see things with more clarity. When you’ve got things buried deep within, it’s easy for the reality of those circumstances to get clouded by fear, shame, or anxiety. But when you look at them head-on, you can see exactly what needs to go where in order to get yourself into a more stable, clear, and focused place.

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