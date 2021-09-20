September’s Full Harvest Moon Will Affect These 3 Zodiac Signs The Least

Tensions are rising thanks to all the astrological events happening this month, including Mercury retrograde fall 2021. Emotions will only intensify during the September 2021 full harvest moon, which lights up our night skies on Sept. 20 at 7:55 p.m. EST (10:55 p.m. PST). As the harvest moon ingresses into the dreamy sign of Pisces, the collective should prepare for major emotional revelations. For some, this lunation will feel extra rocky, but for the zodiac signs least affected by the full moon, these shifts will feel smoother and even empowering.

Full moons in astrology naturally evoke high emotions, but this particular lunation focuses on our innermost feelings, as well as the supernatural realm. Pisces zodiac signs feel deeply, but they also represent the end (hence why they’re the twelfth and final sign of the zodiac wheel), so we can expect final phases in various areas of our lives. Luckily, a select few won’t see these moments of transformation as intimidating or rough. Instead, this lunation may feel cathartic, as they release parts of themselves to make room for bigger and better things.

Will you find comfort in letting go? Find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the September 2021 full harvest moon.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21-June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle This lunation is putting you in the limelight, Gemini. “If you’ve been waiting for elevation in your career, now’s the time to embrace change and make room for something better,” says Flowers. “Show the world you’re ready to secure your place on top!” The harvest moon is all about finalization, and you’ve been working extra hard to make a name for yourself in your career and social life. You’re determined to keep the momentum going now, but remember to celebrate your wins (big and small) along the way.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21-July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the zodiac’s natural caregiver, it may feel unnatural to pour some of that energy back into yourself, but it’s for a good reason, Cancer. You’re in for some emotional maintenance, specifically when it comes to how you respond and process your feelings. Instead of reacting to others sentimentally, learn to see some situations through a systematic or logical lens. Try not to hesitate or think too deeply about the changes headed your way, as this lunation is helping you rally for your own inner peace.