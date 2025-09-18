September 21's New Moon Solar Eclipse Will Be Relaxing For 3 Zodiac Signs

The year’s final eclipse season has been in full swing throughout all of September, and it officially kicked off with a soul-expanding lunar eclipse in Pisces on Sept. 7. The second installment in this duo of change-making lunations is hitting on Sept. 21, and this one is set to be even more intense. September’s new moon solar eclipse is wiping everyone’s slate clean, bringing powerful truths to light and ensuring meaningful lessons are learned. This cosmic moment could be a harsh eye-opener for some members of the zodiac, but for the lucky few signs least affected by September’s solar eclipse, it’ll feel more exciting than stressful.

Rising in orderly and attentive Virgo, the new moon and solar eclipse on Sept. 21 might feel like it’s drilling down into some familiar recent themes — as Virgo season has been dominating the cosmic landscape over the past month, and August’s new moon also took place in this mutable earth sign’s realm. Having back-to-back new moons in Virgo is a rare phenomenon, but this alignment allows for September’s solar eclipse to flush any remaining unnecessary clutter out of your heart, paving the way for a more spiritually aligned and healthy approach to your day-to-day life.

This solar eclipse is sitting directly across from karmic teacher Saturn and numinous Neptune, asking everyone to find a sweet spot between surrendering to fate and taking responsibility for themselves. Now isn’t necessarily a good time to swim against the current, as the eclipse energy is busy aligning you with your destiny. But it’s not a time to give up on what’s meaningful to you either. Listen to your intuition and be willing to step up to the plate to honor what feels right.

As always, there’s some big magic happening alongside the eclipse’s challenges. The sun and moon in Virgo are forming a beautifully auspicious grand trine with depth-seeking Pluto and unpredictable Uranus. This cosmic triangle is considered an “out of sign” trine, as typically these aspects involve signs that share the same astrological element, which isn’t the case here, but the planets are working harmoniously with one another just the same. Unexpected breakthroughs are flowing in just as quickly as stale old comfort zones are draining away, allowing you to see the truths that you’ve been ignoring.

This lunation is an important one in many ways, but the signs least affected by the Sept. 21 new moon solar eclipse will have an easier time working with its energy. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) This eclipse is rising in the most creative and romantic part of your chart, transforming your relationship to pleasure, fun, and all things passionate. However, you might have found that you’re a little drained of inspiration lately or feeling less jazzed about things that usually light your fire. That’s OK! Sometimes you have to unclog all the drains for new energy to start flowing in — and such is definitely the case for you during the current eclipse cycle. With no planets currently in your sign, there won’t be too much intensity hitting your corner of the zodiac, so don’t expect anything earth-shaking. Simply allow yourself to release old attachments and make space for exciting new visions and connections.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) What does community mean to you? How do you feel interconnected with the people around you? Right now, you’ll need to take a look at what kind of clan you’ve cultivated for yourself and whether or not it aligns with who you are today. Your surroundings can shape your values, so it’s important to stay in touch with yourself and let people who aren’t on your frequency fade into the background. Don’t be afraid to be a lone wolf for a while — once you get your energy right, you’ll attract the right crew. The moon is positively connected to your transformative ruling planet, Pluto, making it easier to access your most deeply buried feelings and express them to the world around you. Additionally, your energizing co-ruler Mars will zoom into your sign less than 24 hours before the eclipse peaks, giving you a major boost of motivation to push you through any cosmic challenges.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Transforming into a new version of yourself is never easy, but the thrill of broadening your horizons and getting out of your comfort zone will be well worth the struggle. This eclipse is challenging your belief systems and pushing you to loosen your grip on your personal dogmas, forcing you to face the contradictions within your views and get right with yourself. Your perspective on life is always going to evolve as you change over time. How could it stay the same when you’re continually growing? Every new experience shapes you in some way, and like everyone else, your surroundings are influencing who you are right now. You’re not the same person as you were yesterday, and you don’t have to be the same person tomorrow — but at this moment in time, get in touch with exactly how you see your life. Your view of the world is unique.

