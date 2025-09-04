September 7's Full Moon Lunar Eclipse Will Shake Up These 3 Zodiac Signs

The transition from August to September is always meaningful, as it brings the first glimmers of fall and begins the final chapter of the year. This annual shift may feel even more intense than usual right now, as the first week of September culminates in a mystical full moon lunar eclipse. Rising on Sept. 7, this lunation lights up both skies and spirits with its path-altering magic, and the signs most affected by September’s lunar eclipse have some important reality checks in store.

It’s currently Virgo season, which highlights the day-to-day routines that run everyone’s lives, as well as the power that lies within these mundane but meaningful rituals. How you choose to organize your time and spend your energy serves as the blueprint for what your life looks like on the whole — and this eclipse is pushing you to break free from escapist fantasies so you can manifest what you actually want your world to look like.

That’s because the Sept. 7 lunar eclipse rises in the watery and ethereal sign of Pisces, directly opposite from the sun in down-to-earth Virgo. Pisces zodiac energy loves sporting a good pair of rose-colored glasses to soften the hard edges of reality, but the tension between the luminaries in these two mutable signs encourages you to drop the unrealistic idealism in favor of seeing what’s right in front of you. The eclipse will also be facing off with mental planet Mercury, so some significant realizations or conversations could start shifting the way you think.

Having to let go of a comforting delusion can be difficult, but in this case, the silver lining far outshines the dark cloud. The moon is making a gorgeous trine aspect to lucky planet Jupiter, promising a beautiful rainbow as a result of any eclipse storms. Trust that the illusions being shed are creating space for deeper spiritual awareness and a more emotionally enlightened outlook on your situation. Fooling yourself can make you feel better in the moment, but you’ll be much more genuinely optimistic and open to the universe’s magic when you’re in tune with the truth.

This eclipse has the power to create a powerful new paradigm for everyone — but because it’s happening on the Virgo-Pisces axis of the zodiac, it’ll be especially pivotal for the mutable signs. Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the Sept. 7 full moon lunar eclipse.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) You’re currently embarking on a spiritual journey that involves letting go of control and allowing your heart and spirit to start shaping your life path. And during this eclipse, it’s time to break away from any core beliefs that are keeping you from fully owning your power. It’s time to unlearn some of the deeply ingrained beliefs you’ve held onto that feed your sense of imposter syndrome and delude your authentic self. You have the ability to make a beautiful and meaningful impact on the world, but you’ll need to trust in your own magic as well as the universe’s to manifest that into your reality.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Your partnerships are undergoing a major transformation process right now, and you’re learning to bring so much more depth, emotion, and spiritual connection to your closest bonds. But during this lunar eclipse, it’s time to look at your relationship dynamics and get real about anything that’s feeling ambiguous or blurry. Are you being honest with yourself about what other people are bringing to the table in your life, or are you just seeing what you want to see? You deserve people in your life that cheer on your best qualities and allow you to shed the skins that don’t suit you anymore.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) This lunar eclipse is rising in your sign, so naturally it’s going to affect you on a deep and tangible level. You’re learning more about yourself now than you thought you had to, as this lunation is holding up a mirror to your true self. Now’s a time to connect with your authenticity — the things that bring you joy, the relationship dynamics that shape your feelings about people, and the beliefs you hold that reflect who you are inside. Listen to what the universe is telling you now, as it’s whispering all sorts of secrets that’ll help you see yourself in a new light.

For more, check out your tarot reading.