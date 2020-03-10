Here's Your Horoscope For The Astrological New Year

March 20 is a magical day in the stars. It’s the first day of spring, the first day of Aries season 2021, and it’s also the first day of the 2021 astrological new year. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, which is why the new year in astrology commences when the sun moves into Aries’ territory rather than resetting on January 1. That said, you’ll definitely want to know how the astrological new year 2021 will affect your zodiac sign so you can embrace all the blooming possibilities that lie ahead.

While the astrological solar year doesn’t align with the annual flip of the Gregorian calendar, it always aligns with the date of the spring equinox — and this seasonal change is symbolic of growth, renewal, and hope. It's no surprise that Aries season kicks things off, as this sign is the natural leader of the zodiac. Aries’ tenacious energy is brimming with confidence, zeal, and bravery, so it’s exactly the vibe we need when embarking on a new beginning.

On the first day of the astrological new year 2021, the moon will be in chatty air sign Gemini, which gets us in a social mood and inspires us to put our intentions into words. A lunar connection with spiritual Neptune midday could sweep us up in our fantasies, but a simultaneous trine aspect with lucky Jupiter will sprinkle some good fortune over our revitalized New Year’s goals, no matter how fantastical they are.

Here’s some advice on how to usher in the astrological new year 2021 for all zodiac signs to ensure you make the most of this cosmic reset.

It’s not just the start of the astrological new year today, Aries — it’s also the kick-off to your birthday season! That means it’s time to glitter up your life like the heartbreaker you are, and get ready for a diva-worthy year ahead. You're making magic happen, and you should ring in this new beginning by connecting with friends (socially distanced or virtually, of course!) and adding some fun activities to your schedule.

Live up your new year in luxury, Taurus. It’s time to rest, recharge, and pamper yourself with the finer things in life. Plan a solo night in to honor this new beginning in a quiet and spiritual way. Embrace the good vibes of your new year’s intentions, light some candles to set the mood, and visualize yourself cleansing away any energy that's no longer serving you.

You've got so much to give, Gemini — and as this season rolls in, you're going to be bursting with energy to share. Take the lead when it comes to bringing friends together or planning to do something good for your community as part of your new year’s plan. You’re uncovering new sides to your multi-faceted self as you embrace this new beginning, so own it!

Opportunities for growth are sprouting out of every crack now, Cancer, but the one’s that’ll catch your eye under the new year’s glow have to do with your professional life. Reflect on your current goals and set some intentions for yourself that have to do with making career moves. It’s time to leave that shell of yours behind and celebrate the sparkling new horizons.

The vibes of this astrological fresh start are asking you to step outside of your comfort zone, Leo. It’s time to commit to trying new things, connecting with new people, and opening your heart to new adventures. Shake things up and don't marry yourself to what your life has looked like thus far. There's lots more to learn, and this year could set you off on a powerful journey.

Get in touch with your inner goddess and explore your spiritual side as you embark on the astrological new year, Virgo. You’re stepping into your power by embracing the hidden parts of yourself and diving into life’s mysteries. You’re a rational thinker by nature, but not everything can be explained away with logic. Some things you're just going to feel — so trust your intuition.

Nothing to see here except a Libra falling in love with the world. As you kick off this new seaeson, your mind is on love, growth, and adventures — so fix your heart-eyes on your future and allow yourself to visualize the life of your dreams Nothing is perfect, but the cosmic vibes are pretty sweet right now. Trust in the fact that things will keep getting sweeter all year long.

A new astrological year means you have a reason to set aside some quality time for yourself, Scorpio. Be organized and methodical in the way you approach your goals right now — make a list of what you want to accomplish, schedule things out, and commit to sticking to a routine that prioritizes your wellness. A bit of spring cleaning is a good way to kick things off, too.

As you ring is this new astrological year, you're going to absorb lots of good energy from the people around you — so get social and connect with the people close to you. If you’re in a relationship, chatting about your goals and passions with your partner can bring you closer together. If you’re single, manifest what you want out of a relationship.

As you prep for the astrological year ahead, it’s a good time to do some spring cleaning and spruce up your overall vibe. Spend the day at home getting your living space tidied and organized, then write down your goals so that your mental checklist feels organized, too. Next step? Embrace the pleasures of spring and open your heart to a year of joy that you deserve.

You’re feeling renewed, recharged, and ready to open your heart to everything the world has to offer you, Aquarius. Commit to processing your feelings and paying closer attention to the little details. You're feeling a deep sense of interconnectedness to the people around you, and it’s charging you up with tons of creative inspiration. Lean into your passion and set some goals.

You may be an emotional water baby, but you’re feeling the fire of this astrological fresh start — so consider this your new year's glow up, Pisces. Even if you spend this festive night chilling at home, you can still have a lovely time. Indulge your senses and pamper yourself by soaking in a luxurious bath or treating yourself to a fancy takeout meal.