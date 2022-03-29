Spring is in full effect, and if you haven’t already felt inspired to commence a complete rebrand, the next lunation may give you the fiery boost you need. Cue: the new moon in thrill-seeking Aries, which peaks on Mar. 31/Apr. 1. This lunation is a fresh start for a number of reasons — for one, this lunation marks the first new moon of the astrological new year, so it’s an ideal occasion to refresh our goals. The April 2022 new moon — also dubbed a “black” moon, since it’s the second new moon in a single month for those in the Pacific time zone, and the first of two new moons in April — is bringing in all the new vibes, making it a great time to rest, revisit your vision boards, and take charge. There’s plenty of potential to step into your power during this lunation, so knowing the spiritual meaning of the April 2022 new black moon in Aries is a must if you want to dominate your most ambitious goals.

In astrology, new moons kickstart the lunar cycle. Spiritually, this energy is concentrated on restoring the mind, body, and soul. “Astrologically speaking, this is the best time for beginning new projects, forming new relationships, as well as leaving behind things that might hold us back,” astrologer Lauren Ash tells Bustle. “The new moon brings us a cosmic clean slate perfect for realigning our goals, resetting our intentions, and manifesting new opportunities.” And the fresh feels are supercharged by the fact that the Aries new moon restarts the astrological year, allowing us to reflect on the lessons learned, embrace the changes, and look ahead when it comes to crushing our objectives.

This lunation is also about honoring yourself and being unapologetic about it. That’s because Aries is the first zodiac sign in the wheel, which comes with a sense of overly competitiveness and a drive to succeed. Likewise, this energy is nestled in the new moon vibe, inspiring the collective to not only explore their wants and needs, but to selfishly (and necessarily) put yourself first. “Aries isn't concerned with anyone else, so this is a time to be spiritually selfish and whole-heartedly in love with yourself,” astrologer Ryan Marquardt tells Bustle. “You have to choose yourself right now, because that's the only way your hopes and dreams will choose you in return.

Ready to bask in the refreshing energy of this lunation? Keep reading to learn more about the March/April 2022 new moon meaning, plus, find out how you can harness the passionate inferno of Aries.

What’s The Spiritual Meaning Of The New Moon In Aries?

Trailblazing Aries is all about taking risks and eliminating self-doubt. That means the April 2022 new moon lays groundwork for revamping your self-esteem in order to cement your objectives. In order to do that, though, getting clear on your wants and needs. “This is the ultimate new moon for intention setting because whatever you start now has the ability to carry you through the whole next year,” explains Marquardt.

These fire signs aren’t too concerned about limitations and they certainly don’t let doubt fill their minds, and their brazen outlook on life is a great way to release your inhibitions and take that necessary leap of faith. “Aries is the first sign of the zodiac and brings an energized and confident energy to the air,” explains Ash. “This makes the new moon the perfect time to hit the reset button on your goals for the year.”

Self-assured and insatiably competitive, the blazing impact of the Aries new sets our passions ablaze, but for more reasons than being the lunation alone, but a powerful aspect between two major malefic planets. “This new moon in Aries will also be forming a few key transits — including a sextile with Mars, the planet of action, and Saturn, the planet of hard work,” explains Ash. “It can feel like spinning on an endless hamster wheel that’s going nowhere. When these planets link up with the new moon in Aries — there’s the promise of a big payoff.” As long as you keep your eyes on the prize and avoid abandoning ship as a result of impatience, abundance will find its way to you.

How To Work With April’s New Moon Energy

What better way to work with the fiery energy of Aries than (safely) playing with fire? “Candle gazing is a great way to honor the Aries new moon,” suggests Marquardt. “Fire manifestations can be really quick at this time. Just light a candle, stare into the flame and meditate on what you want for yourself.” Pro tip: boost your confidence by reciting affirmations while you meditate around the flames.

Aries isn’t afraid of going after what they want, and seldom do they let anyone stand in their way — not even imposter syndrome. Their tenacious attitude makes it a perfect time to take those bold risks in your professional life. “Apply for that dream job — no matter how unqualified you feel. Spend the night updating your LinkedIn and résumé with all the projects you crushed during the first few months of the year!” explains Ash.

Although Aries’ vibe is non-stop action, the energy of the new moon is about resetting your batteries. “Aries season can get hectic fast, the best way to ensure you’re ready to build your empire is to take care of your mind and body,” explains Ash. “If you’re looking for a low energy new moon ritual, try lighting a red candle and intuitive journaling for 10 minutes before you go to bed early,” Ash adds. Don’t forget to be patient with yourself while going after the gold. After all, even the most confident fire signs need to practice self-compassion sometimes, too.