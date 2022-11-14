These Are The 3 Sweetest Zodiac Signs, According To An Astrologer

There are so many different factors that contribute to someone’s unique personality, demeanor, and disposition — and if you believe in the power of astrology, then you know that the unique configuration of planets in your birth chart can be one of those influential forces. While some zodiac signs are notorious for having feisty tempers or a sassy sense of humor (lookin’ at you, fire signs), there are others who are more well-known for simply being sweet. Do the stars determine who gets the biggest sprinkling of sugar, spice, and everything nice? After getting to know the sweetest zodiac signs, you might think so.

Of course, sweetness isn’t a trait that’s only reserved for a select few members of the zodiac. Anyone can be lovable, pleasant, and good-natured, regardless of what sign they were born under. That said, qualities like kindness and affability can manifest in vastly different ways, depending on the planetary placements in someone’s birth chart. For example, people whose sun, moon, or rising signs are ruled by the element of fire may express their congeniality by being warm and optimistic, while grounded earth signs might be more apt to do someone a helpful and generous favor. Meanwhile, the sweethearts out there with a plethora of air sign energy in their chart tend to show their saccharine sides by being sociable and thoughtful with their words, while tender-hearted water signs are especially compassionate and sensitive to others’ feelings.

Read on for the scoop on the sweetest zodiac signs, and try not to give yourself a toothache.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The cosmic crab may be equipped with a sharp set of pincers and the occasional crabby mood, but on the whole, gentle Cancers are still undoubtedly one of the sweetest zodiac signs of the bunch. Compassionate and caring, Cancers are natural-born nurturers who can’t help but go out of their way to make sure the people around them feel safe and well taken care of. This tender-hearted sign hates to see people in a state of hurt or vulnerability, so they always make sure to be kind and accommodating to others’ needs. As water signs ruled by the maternal-minded moon, they’re highly sensitive and have an innate understanding of the power of emotions. This natural insight into other people’s feelings is what enhances a Cancer’s ability to make people feel comfortable.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down, and no sign knows this to be true as well as likable and harmony-loving Libras do. Libras are known for being cordial, polite, and diplomatic, and their generally saccharine demeanor makes it easy for them to get along with just about anyone. They are one of the social air signs, but it’s their ruling planet Venus that gives them their iconic dash of sweetness. Venus is the planet of love, beauty, and relationships, so its delightfully charming influence on Libra’s personality helps to soften any hard edges. As the zodiacal rulers of balance, symbolized by the scales, Libras naturally want to keep the peace and avoid conflict at all costs — and being extra congenial is one of the ways they keep situations from getting confrontational.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve ever met a Pisces, then you know these soft-hearted water signs are usually lovers, not fighters. The ethereal and sensitive sign of the fish is boundlessly idealistic, with an endless capacity for compassion — which allows sweetness to flow out of their personalities naturally. As the zodiac’s mutable water sign, tender and agreeable Pisces enjoys going with the flow, and they rarely feel the need to rock the boat with brashness or harsh words. Thanks to dreamy and spiritual Neptune’s role as their planetary ruler, Pisces are blessed with a great deal of empathy and a strong sense of intuition. They’re always in touch with their own deep emotions and can pick up on others’ feelings just as easily, giving them the ability to cheer people up before they even realized how down they were.