These 3 Zodiac Signs Always Do The "Fake Wallet Grab" On First Dates

First dates often revolve around spending money, whether it’s at a restaurant, bar, cafe, movie theater — or all of the above. When it comes time to pay, certain zodiac signs will do what’s known as the “fake wallet grab” where they pretend to reach for their money, even though they have no intention to pay.

While many zodiac signs fully expect their date to foot the bill, especially if the date did the inviting, others will make a big show of digging through their bag in search of a debit card. For them, a fake wallet grab is the polite thing to do once the server drops the check at the table.

Instead of assuming their Hinge match will pay for their pasta, they feign for their wallet and do this little social dance. It’s a risky move, as it can sometimes result in having to go halfsies on the check, but they’re secretly hoping their partner will stop them and spare the awkwardness with a cool, “Don’t worry, I got this. My treat.”

A fiery Leo often expects their date to pay, while a Capricorn would be the one grabbing the bill. Meanwhile, other zodiac signs fall somewhere in the middle — and they tend to be the biggest fake wallet grabbers of them all.

Below, astrologer Stina Garbis shares the three zodiac signs most likely to do a fake wallet grab on a first date.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

freemixer/E+/Getty Images

As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, Libra enjoys a first date at a fancy restaurant, especially if their Bumble match goes all out. They want to be surrounded by appetizers, drinks, and desserts, but the good vibes screech to a halt when it’s time to pay.

This air sign will start to shift awkwardly in their chair as they eyeball the bill and try to gauge the situation, and they’ll throw in a few jokes to stall for time, too. Secretly, they’re hoping their date will slap down a card — and they’d honestly be mad if they didn’t.

While Libra is OK with going 50/50 once they’re in a relationship, and they’ll happily pick up the tab for a friend, they appreciate being treated like royalty on a first date.

This sign rules the seventh house of relationships, says Garbis, so they view it as a good sign if their date is polite, caring, and generous. That said, they never want to seem rude by making assumptions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

AleksandarGeorgiev/E+/Getty Images

A Sagittarius will reach for their wallet on a first date, even when they know full well they only have twenty bucks in their bank account. According to Garbis, this fire sign likes to have a good time, so they tend to agree to first dates without thinking things through, like what will happen when dinner is over.

As one of the most charming zodiac signs, a Sagittarius is used to getting what they want, but they don’t want to be too obvious about it. They can order a big meal on a first date then saunter up to the bar for drinks, and somehow never pay for a thing.

“If they know they’re going halfsies, that’s when they’ll pick a cheap place to go on a date,” says Garbis. And even then, they’ll still attempt a cheeky wallet grab.

On the off chance their first date doesn’t pick up on the hint, a Sagittarius will make up for the financial hit by taking as many leftovers as possible and living off them for days to come. They’ll also lose their date’s number.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Jordi Salas/Moment/Getty Images

No one does the fake wallet grab quite like a Pisces. “This water sign hates to assume that their date will pay for anything,” says Garbis, and they’ll make that abundantly clear by grabbing their wallet and loudly announcing that a meal is “their treat.” They’ll even go so far as to put their card on the table.

While they’re serious about paying, they also want their date to swoop in and stop them. Pisces is the hopeless romantic of the zodiac, so they want to feel special and cared for, and that includes being treated to dinner.

A Pisces will continue to be bashful and kind throughout the night, frantically reaching for their wallet at the ice cream shop and the movie theater. They’ll even insist on paying their partner back for the Uber ride home.

This sign may not realize it in the moment, but they fake wallet grab a lot, and yet they rarely end up spending a dime.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer