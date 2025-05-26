Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Love birds, rejoice. This week will be steeped in romance, cute encounters, and sweet moments that make you say, “Aww, babe!”

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and love this week?

Along with The Lovers, the 10 of Pentacles is one of the best cards you can get when it comes to a tarot reading about romance. According to Wang, it’s a powerful sign of long-term happiness, comfort, and security.

“For those in a stable relationship, it suggests a week of deep bonding, possibly involving family gatherings, shared financial plans, or simply enjoying the comfort of a well-established partnership,” he says. “You may feel a strong sense of fulfillment as you reflect on how far you’ve come together.”

Since this is a pentacles card, you might also end buy a big-ticket item together, like a car for you both to share, your first real grown-up couch, or pricy vacation tickets. It’ll send the message that you’re both in this for the long haul.

If you’re single, the Ten of Pentacles suggests you’ll come out of the long weekend with a fling that has the potential to morph into something more. Maybe you met someone at a backyard barbecue and hooked up, or have spent the past few days texting non-stop. “Keep an open mind, as this could be the beginning of something enduring,” he says.

For some, the 10 of Pentacles suggests you’re craving the connection of a long-term partnership, and now you’re going to make it your mission to fall in love again. If you don’t have anyone on your roster, the days ahead could inspire you to reach out, strike up conversations, and make an extra effort.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

“The Six of Cups brings a nostalgic, tender energy that encourages you to reconnect with the past to invite love in the present,” says Wang. Before you text your ex — no seriously, don’t even think about it — this card is more of a reminder to have fun while dating, similar to the way you did when you were younger.

If you’ve been on a string of bad dates, Wang recommends letting go of any cynicism or negativity that’s taken up residence in your brain. Instead of approaching your love life like a job, make it fun and light again. Get dressed up in a new spring ‘fit, pick a fun date location, and go out with someone who seems like a good time.

For some, the Six of Cups could be a sign that your future lover is someone you briefly met in the past. Think on it. Could it be that friend of a friend you met at a party last summer? Or the cute neighbor you talked to while getting the mail a few weeks ago? This card suggests you’ll reconnect.

If you’re in a relationship, the Six of Cups is your sign to lean into the nostalgia of your love. “Plan a date that reminds you of your early days together, whether it’s revisiting your first meeting spot or recreating a special moment,” he says. “Sentimentality will deepen your bond.”

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

“The Queen of Cups is the ultimate symbol of emotional depth and nurturing love,” says Wang. “Your partner likely sees you as compassionate, intuitive, and deeply caring, and it’s all qualities they admire.”

One of the things they love most is your ability to understand them — perhaps better than anyone else. Case in point? You always know exactly what they’re thinking, even when they aren’t saying anything. That ability doesn’t go unnoticed.

This appreciative energy will be in the air whether you’re in a long-term relationship or talking to someone new. The person in your life knows how great you are, but the Queen of Cups suggests they’ll feel even luckier to have you in the days ahead.

Because they feel so close to you, your partner might be more inclined to open up or share things about their past. Expect a few cozy nights in where you tell each other embarrassing stories from middle school or drop secret family lore, and feel so much closer as a result.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor

