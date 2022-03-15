Your zodiac sign comes equipped with its own strengths and skills that set you apart from the rest of the zodiac signs. When it comes to headstrong Taurus, their objectivity and down-to-earth attitude are just a couple of reasons why they coast through life with confidence. The stable and tough bull is known for its ability to stand strong through adversity, but these practical earth signs also have a few secret skills at their disposal. Learning Taurus zodiac sign’s hidden powers is more than a way to celebrate their prowess — you can also channel their steady willpower and apply it to your own life.

In order to fully appreciate Taurus’ hidden powers, it helps to know a few of their notable habits and qualities. Taurus is an earth sign, meaning they’re practical and have a realistic way of viewing things. It’s why they’re drawn to material things, and value money and their career. Their desire for the material girl lifestyle is thanks to their ruling planet Venus, which governs beauty, money, and love. Venus also gives them the hopeless romantic reputation they have, and why retail therapy is their answer for everything — giving major Cher Horowitz vibes. As one of the zodiac’s three fixed signs, they appreciate stability, but they tend to be set in their ways. Once they have an idea or position on something, it takes a lot for them to waver or change their mind, but it also makes them incredibly loyal.

Taureans are loving, pragmatic, and unwavering. They don’t shy away from being the practical person with honest and sound advice, so it may seem like they’ve shown all they’re willing to give — but Taurus zodiac signs have a ton of surprise power moves, too. Keep reading for the hidden powers of a Taurus.

Taurus Zodiac Signs Are Strategic Geniuses

As earth signs, Taureans like to see things objectively. Earth sign natives are able to fully separate their emotions from the situation at hand so they can find solutions. Their ability to rationalize allows them to see through a fog of emotions or external forces in order to get the job done. This is especially true when it comes to money, since they’re ruled by the second house of finances and security. Taureans are able to weigh the risk and decide the best moves to make in order to maximize profit or the best resolution possible.

“Being fixed signs allows them to channel tunnel vision, ignoring distractions trying to cloud their vision. Being this focused is something many admire about them,” MaKayla McRae, an astrologer known as TheStarryEyedMystic, tells Bustle.

Taurus Zodiac Signs Are Peacekeepers

Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet that governs love and harmony. Their planetary ruler influences Taureans in a major way, making them adept at keeping balance in all areas of life. Taureans need stability, thanks to their fixed modality and second house ruler. In the heat of conflict, you can always count on Taureans to ground others and bring peace to situations.

“Taurus isn’t interested in drama with this earthy Venusian energy. They are seeking stable relationships and connections,” explains McRae. “Their peacekeeping qualities allow them to be patient, but they still know when enough is enough.” In other words, a Taurus can come from a place of compassion and tolerance, but they know their worth, so don’ expect them to stick around if that same energy isn’t reciprocated.

Taurus Zodiac Signs Are Alchemists

Because Taurus zodiac signs are motivated by the material world, they know how to transmute lead into gold — figuratively, of course. They're hard workers who possess the know-how to capitalize on their skills and maximize their riches through side hustles, passive income, or investing. What’s more, their Venusian influence makes it so they have their sights set on luxury and will direct their energy to make their lavish fantasies a reality.

“Taurus is able to get practical and focus on their basic needs, even when emotions are high. Their priorities are set and high, as they know their worth,” says McRae.

Taurus Zodiac Signs Have Emotional Green Thumbs

Taureans know how to maintain sustainable and healthy relationships. Being earth signs who are ruled by Venus means they can naturally plant seeds when it comes to their career, family, and relationships so that they last a lifetime. Earth signs have a knack for fostering loving relationships so that in tandem with their Venusian energy, Taurus zodiac signs have a unique ability to create and sustain meaningful connections.

“Their ability to nurture and care for others is comparable to The Empress in Tarot, or mothering energy. This gentle quality makes them loving friends, lovers, and family,” McRae explains.