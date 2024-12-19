Today’s tarot card is the Four of Wands. It represents celebration, happiness, and a sense of accomplishment — and it’s a good one to see after yesterday’s slightly off-putting pull. If it’s been a minute since you saw your friends, blow up their phones right now. It’s time to hang out.

The Four of Wands encourages you to get together with your besties and revel in your relationships. Everything will be extra harmonious as you meet for coffee, clink drinks at happy hour, or throw a cute get-together, like a holiday-themed “favorite things” party. Someone might even shed a tear as they raise a glass and talk about how much the friend group means to them. (Hint, that someone might be you.)

This card also suggests you’re in for a particularly perfect day in your relationship. It won’t matter if you’ve been together for three months or three years. You’ll be hyper-aware of how adorable your connection is and all the traditions and inside jokes you share. It’s the perfect night to appreciate your love by going on a date. Think ice-skating, window-shopping, or staying in to watch cheesy movies.

While this tarot card often represents community, it’s also about celebrating yourself, so another option is to have a cute solo night at home. How nice would it be to order takeout, put on your favorite holiday show, and snuggle up while a Bath & Body Works candle burns? (I’m sure you can smell the Vanilla Balsam already.)

If you want to add someone else into the mix for that sweet sense of togetherness, you could FaceTime your mom, text your BFF, or enjoy a little background noise with a Vlogmas video. If it would make you feel cozy, homey, and cared for, then it’s the right move.

There will likely be several moments today where you look around and think, “You know what? This isn’t half bad.”

The Four of Wands shows two people holding bouquets in a victorious way, which could also indicate you’re about to receive good news. Maybe you’ll get a promotion or finish a project that snags you all sorts of positive feedback and fanfare. There are so many reasons to celebrate, so get ready to have an extra great day.