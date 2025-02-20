Your Bank Account's Tarot Reading For Thursday, February 20

Today’s tarot card is the Five of Wands. The artwork, which shows a group of people tussling with sticks, represents the potential for conflict, disagreement, tension, or competition. In a money tarot reading, it suggests you’ll hit a few financial snags within the next 24 hours.

This could play out in a number of ways. If you live with a partner, today could stir up an argument about money. Maybe an unexpected bill will come in the mail or you’ll decide to speak up about how your relationship doesn’t feel fair, and it might lead to a tense interaction.

The same type of issue could arise if you live with roommates. Cue one calling an emergency meeting to talk about a pricy heating bill or how everyone always leaves the lights on. They’re likely to approach it in a way that feels confrontational. Be wary of getting caught in the fray.

If you followed yesterday’s advice to cancel pricy plans, some weird pushback could come from your friends today, too. Is someone giving you a tough time because you didn’t want to get a $50 punch bowl? If so, don’t be afraid to stand up for yourself — and your bank account.

The good news about the Five of Wands is that it suggests these struggles won’t last forever. While talking to your partner about money could be stressful in the moment, it’s always better to get your concerns out in the open. That way you can work together to fix them instead of sweeping them under a resentment-filled rug.

Who knows? The roommate situation could lead to new house rules while the group chat drama could result in new boundaries around money that melt your anxiety away. Look for ways to talk it out now and find a compromise so you won’t be stressed tomorrow.

In a tarot reading, the appearance of the Five of Wands can also indicate that you’ll feel like you’re in a competition, perhaps with someone at work. Maybe your office frenemy is up for promotion or a rival small business is showing you up on social media. Instead of fretting, look for ways to advocate for yourself and you should come out unscathed.

For more, check out your daily horoscope.