Every day, Bustle’s tarot writer Carolyn Steber turns to her deck to answer readers’ questions.

Q: My gut is telling me my partner is about to break up with me. Am I right?

A: It often doesn’t take much to detect a shift in a relationship. It could happen when your partner takes a little longer to text back, if they flip their phone screen-side down when you walk into the room, or when you go in for a hug and they don’t fully squeeze back. These moments are almost imperceptible — a true “blink and you’ll miss it” scenario — and yet they can still set off alarm bells in your head.

Other times, your gut feeling has a little more meat to it. Maybe your partner was weird about making summer vacation plans and now it has you on edge. Instead of helping you pick out a hotel for your annual couples trip in July, they said they might be visiting family that week and will need to get back to you. Hmm.

It’s possible they’re just distracted, tired, moody, or truly on the fence about visiting family, but these mini red flags could also be a sign they’re planning an exit. In these moments, it’s only natural to worry that they’re falling out of love. First, take a breath. Next, let’s see what the cards say.

Is My Partner About To Break Up With Me?

Tarot cards don’t predict the future, but they can help you sort out how you feel about a given situation. In turn, that can help you decide what to do. The Two of Swords represents denial, hidden information, and feeling stuck — three things you never want to experience in a loving, committed relationship. It also points to your intuition.

This is an interesting card to see because it suggests there’s something you’re both ignoring, just like the blindfolded person on the card. It’s possible your partner feels insecure or that they’re still mad after an unresolved argument. While it doesn’t seem like they’re planning an exit, they are torn between talking to you about their feelings and waiting for it to blow over, and that’s the weirdness you’re picking up on.

It’s also possible that the call is coming from inside the house. The Two of Swords suggests you might be the one who’s having second thoughts about your relationship, and now you’re looking for any excuse to leave. If one of these interpretations strikes a chord, it could help you get to the bottom of what’s going on.

What Should I Do Next?

Don’t waste one more second worrying or wondering. If you’re confused about the future of your relationship, talk to your partner ASAP. If you’re meant to be together long-term, then you need to be able to talk about ugly, messy topics like this.

Bring up the changes you’ve noticed and see what they say. Let them know it’s a safe place to vent and get things off their chest. It could be just what they needed to feel better and get back to normal. At the same time, share how you’ve been feeling. Hopefully, you’ll walk away with clarity.

The Nine of Swords suggests you’re both anxious and overthinking, and maybe even waking up at 3 a.m. from stress dreams. If things are going to be OK, you’ll know right away because you’ll both sleep soundly after your talk.

For more, check out your horoscope.