While it may be the dead of winter, you can guarantee you’ll be feeling the heat on Feb. 14. The astrology of Valentine’s Day week is set to be steamy, folks. Between a passion-fueled full moon and a powerful alignment between the love and sex planets, all zodiac signs will have a chance to put their emotions on display and embrace new beginnings in relationships. However, if you’re one of the zodiac signs Valentine’s Day 2022 and the full moon will affect most, then it’ll be an even bigger deal. Prepare for feelings, flirtations, and some fresh starts.

Firstly, we’ve got the February 2022 full moon — also known as the Snow Moon — which will be lighting up the skies in fire sign Leo throughout Valentine’s Day before officially hitting its zenith on Feb. 16. While the airy vibes of Aquarius season can sometimes make us feel more cool and detached about personal feelings, having the moon in passionate and performative Leo will put a fire under our desires and inspire us to get glitzier about our emotional expressions.

Meanwhile, there’s some major canoodling taking place between astrology’s resident love and sex planets, which will usher in new cycles when it comes to relationships, passions, and more. Romantic planet Venus and sexual planet Mars will be aligned in pragmatic earth sign Capricorn’s territory, which invites all zodiac signs to reset their love lives in favor of more stability, longevity, and sensibility. Communication planet Mercury will also be wrapping up its stint in Capricorn on Valentine’s Day, and it’ll be hitting a sensitive point known as the anaretic degree in astrology. This might create a sense of urgency to express our thoughts or share secrets with our lovers, especially since the first Mercury retrograde of the year will be behind us.

Between the build-up to February’s full moon and the steamy Venus/Mars conjunction, the astrology of Valentine’s Day is set to be full of excitement — especially if it’s activating certain parts of your birth chart. Read on to find out if your zodiac sign will be one of the most affected.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

By the time you wake up on Valentine’s Day, the moon will already be lighting up your romantic fifth house, Aries — meaning it’s time to embrace all the heart-eyed energy of V-Day get your flirt on. If you’re single, it’s a lucky day to put yourself out there in the dating scene. And if you’re linked up already, find some fun ways to bring more passion and desire into your relationship. Additionally, with the powerful Venus/Mars conjunction happening in the most public sector of your chart, you might find that your career opportunities are glowing up today, too. Take advantage of the magic, both personally and professionally.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Get ready for some big V-Day emotions, Leo! The moon will enter your sign early in the morning on Feb. 14, and it’ll spend the day energetically building toward the powerful full moon that peaks just two days later — the only one all year that’ll take place in your sign! This could bring up feelings around how you want to express yourself, so find ways to channel the influx of emotional energy. Meanwhile, the sun in Aquarius is lighting up the partnerships sector of your chart, so the Snow Moon’s vibe is all about finding ways to show up more authentically in your relationships and balance your needs.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Ooh la la, Capricorn! Venus and Mars are officially locking lips in your sign on Valentine’s Day, and this couldn’t be a sexier or more auspicious vibe for manifesting love. Use this influx of passionate energy to focus on your deepest desires — whether that’s related to a romantic endeavor, a creative project, or just your personal goals. Meanwhile, the incoming full moon will be hitting one of the most intimate parts of your chart, so don’t be afraid to get deep with your feelings and show your vulnerable side in relationships.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re not known for being much of a romantic, Aquarius, but this Valentine’s Day will shift your focus onto relationships and put you in the mood for love. The forthcoming full Snow Moon is lighting up the partnerships sector of your chart, which invites you to express your feelings more openly in relationships and let go of patterns that may hold you back from forging authentic connections. Find creative ways to show your partner who you are, or plan a flashy date night out to bring them into your world — it’s OK to show off your sentimental side once in a while!