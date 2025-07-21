The Best Way For Each Zodiac Sign To Get Over Their Ex

Going through a breakup is never fun or easy. There’s often a lot of crying, wallowing, and lying around, followed by weeks — and sometimes even months — spent wondering what you could have done differently to save the relationship.

If you haven’t fully moved on from your ex, you might also peek at their Instagram Stories to see what they’re up to or think about texting them when you’re lonely late at night. It’s all part of the process, but eventually it gets to a point where you need to move on.

The thing is, there’s no one-size-fits-all way to get over an ex. It’ll depend a lot on your relationship, how long you were together, why it ended, and what works best for you as a person based on your zodiac sign.

Astrology has quite a few clues when it comes to healing after a breakup. For some members of the zodiac, it helps to stay busy and go on more dates. For others, that would be an absolute nightmare. Instead, they need to surround themselves with friends — or be alone with their thoughts.

If you’re still hung up on your ex, but would really like to move on, here are some things you can do based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 20 - April 18)

Look For The Wins

If you can’t stop thinking about your ex, it’s probably because you feel like you “lost” during the breakup. Either you didn’t get the last word, or you feel like your ex moved on to something better, and it’s keeping you up at night.

As a fire sign ruled by Mars, the planet of passion and action, it’s tough for Aries to “let it go” when a relationship ends, but you can make it easier on yourself by listing all the positives that come with being out of the relationship.

Maybe your ex was allergic to cats, so now you can get a kitten. Maybe they didn’t like to travel, and now you’re free to go anywhere. Instead of focusing on what you’re missing, look for the positives, and eventually it’ll become clear that this breakup is a good thing.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19)

Start New Rituals

As a Venus-ruled earth sign, one of your favorite things about being in a relationship is having a solid routine full of go-to spots, like the cafe you and your partner frequented or your Friday night pizza tradition. It’s why breakups hit Tauruses particularly hard, and why it can feel so impossible to move on.

To make it easier, do yourself a favor and put all of your energy into creating a new lifestyle for yourself. Find a new coffee shop, sign up at a new gym, and get yourself a new perfume. (The old one probably has a lot of memories.) Stop doing the things that remind you of your ex — at least for now — and it should be easier to move on.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19)

Talk To Yourself

Everyone should find someone to talk to after a breakup, whether it’s a close friend, a therapist, or a family member. It helps to have support and hear advice, but it’s often not enough for a chatty Gemini, especially if you went through a messy breakup.

Thanks to your Mercury ruler, you’ll want to analyze what happened from every angle, and it’ll have you waking up at 3 a.m. as you remember little details or things that were said.

To give all this info somewhere to go, try talking to yourself on long walks. Put in headphones — so it looks like you’re on a real call — and let it all out. Having a one-sided convo with yourself can be quite therapeutic, and it can free up your head to focus on better things.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21)

Find Somewhere To Volunteer

One of the things Cancers hate most about a breakup? Not having anyone to dote on. As a sensitive water sign who values safety and security, it hits you especially hard when you don’t have anyone to call, text, or buy little treats for. It might even cause you to text your ex or attempt to get back together, even though you know it’s not a good idea.

To fill the void, it might help to volunteer. Look for a local park cleanup day, a beach sweep, or a food pantry and ask how you can help. It’ll give you something to pour all of your feelings into as you heal and move on.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

Block Your Ex

As a Leo, it’ll be so tempting for you to peek at your ex after a breakup to see how their new life without you is measuring up. Do they look happy? Is their new partner hot? While the curiosity is valid, this could be what’s preventing you from truly moving on.

To spare yourself the constant comparison, block your ex on everything. Send their number to the phone graveyard, remove them on Instagram, and make sure you aren’t following them on TikTok. When you stop seeing their posts, it’ll be easier to focus on your own life and all the amazing things you want to do going forward.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

Watch Sad Movies

The best way for a Virgo to move on from an ex? By crying it all out. As an earth sign, you might be tempted to put on a brave face and stick to your usual routine — even though you feel like crap. There’s a good chance you haven’t allowed yourself to let it all out, and that’s where the sad movies come in.

Post up in front of your TV for a weekend and watch as many in a row as possible. Don’t shy away from The Notebook, Titanic, or whatever else gets the tears flowing. The point is to let yourself feel everything that you’ve been bottling up inside. By the time you get to your third movie, you might be ready to dust yourself off and move on.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

Go On A Date

It’s not recommended for everyone to go on a date as a way to get over an ex, but it tends to work like a charm for Libras. Instead of comparing the new person to an old partner — something that can really hurt when you’re sad — you’ll be able to see the potential in someone new. Just like that, you’ll feel excited to fall in love again.

Going on a date is also a good excuse to pamper yourself. If you’ve been crying at home in pajamas, go on Hinge, set up a date, and then have fun getting ready. Do your nails, pick out your favorite ‘fit, and spray on a new perfume — one that you can associate with this new era. Even if the date doesn’t go anywhere, the act of going out will help you remember who you are.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

Live Your Best Life

They say “living well is the best revenge,” and that really speaks to Scorpios. If you can’t move on from an ex, it’s likely because you feel hurt that they let you down, lied, or betrayed you in some way. You might wonder why they got away with it or if karma will ever get them.

As a water sign ruled by transformative Pluto, allow yourself to stop thinking about your ex and whether or not they’re thriving without you, and instead focus on how you can thrive without them.

Shed the past and take steps to create a beautiful life that’s all about you, whether that means moving, going out with friends, or buying yourself little treats. Make it your mission to be as happy as possible.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

Fill Your Calendar

The last thing you should do as a Sagittarius is wallow in your sadness at home. As a fire sign, you need to take action when you feel bad, and that means getting up, leaving your house, and doing something fun.

Start by filling your calendar with things that’ll keep you busy. Sign up for pickleball on Saturday, a hike on Sunday, and a book club on Wednesday.

Take a cooking class on Thursday or go pick up trash in the park on Friday. Keep yourself as booked as possible until you start to feel better, then hang onto the hobbies that you loved most.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18)

Chat With A Therapist

Instead of waiting around for a magical day where you’re finally over your ex, put your disciplined Capricorn personality to good use and set up a therapy appointment. As an earth sign, it’s possible that you won’t let go unless it’s in a structured environment, like when you’re on Zoom with a professional.

This therapy sesh should allow you to cry, vent, and fall apart on your schedule. Hopefully it’ll also help you understand why the relationship didn’t work out and why you’re so lucky that you get to move on.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17)

Go On A Long Drive

As an air sign ruled by independent Uranus, it’ll feel right to go on some sort of expedition as a way to get over your ex. Hop in the car or sit on the bus and allow yourself to think as you travel. As you ride down the road, tap into your emotions and see where you’re at in your healing journey.

It’s possible you’ve tamped down your feelings or insisted that you’re fine, even if you aren’t. This alone time will allow things to bubble up in a way that works for your Aquarius personality.

Because you’re out on a journey with a refreshing sense of forward momentum, it shouldn’t feel too scary or overwhelming. By the time you circle back and head home, you should see things a little clearer — and it’s also something you can repeat as necessary.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19)

Go Out With Friends

After a breakup, it’s common for Pisces to sit around and wonder about all the “what ifs.” What if you had done this differently, or said that in another way, or tried a little harder? It’s a thought loop that can make it tough to move on as you mentally play out different scenarios that might have saved your relationship.

Instead of living in this fantasy land — something you’re likely to do thanks to your Neptune ruler — it would help to go outside and exist in the real world. Text your group chat and make them take you out, or take yourself out on a date. It’ll help you see that there’s more to life than your ex, and that the world is full of interesting people.