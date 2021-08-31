At first glance, Virgo and Scorpio don’t seem like they’d make the best match. One is a classic Type A perfectionist, while the other is the zodiac’s brooding bad boy. It’s a pairing that only seems to work in high school rom-coms. But according to astrologers, this is one zodiac match that surprisingly has a lot of potential. Virgo and Scorpio’s zodiac compatibility has everything you need to know about this Earth and Water sign pair.

As Dana DeFranco, astrologer and co-host of the Allegedly Astrology podcast, tells Bustle, Virgo and Scorpio form a sextile aspect to one another, which means they’re 60° apart in the zodiac wheel. Signs with this aspect typically have a “natural affinity and desire to cooperate,” so they’re able to work together to reach both individual and shared goals. They’re also most likely to start off as friends or friends with benefits before committing to a relationship.

“This couple is likely to meet through mutual friends or on apps,” DeFranco says. “Their chemistry is instant, like an early aughts pop song (“I’m A Slave 4 U” to be specific). Virgo is attracted to Scorpio’s intellectual edge, and Scorpio is positively smitten with Virgo’s pure heart, especially once they find out how kinky Virgo is behind closed doors. The Virgo-Scorpio couple is the one with a white picket fence on Instagram and a kink room in their basement.”

As far as personalities go, Virgo and Scorpio are on the more serious side. According to Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic, they’re both “intense and neurotic enough” to make a partnership work. Scorpio being fixed water will bring emotional depth to the relationship, while Virgo being mutable earth will bring stability and flexibility. They’re both known for being a bit obsessive in their own way, which may cause some tension between the two. However, they’re both commitment-oriented signs who will strive to create the perfect relationship.

Virgo & Scorpio’s Sexual Compatibility

Sexually, Virgo and Scorpio make an excellent match. According to astrologer Kristina Semos, the scorpion is notoriously sex-obsessed, while the Virgin will only bring out their earthy and sensual side for the right person. “Scorpio will help Virgo unleash in the bedroom, and Virgo will trust Scorpio enough to be truly vulnerable,” Semos says.

Both signs tend to have very specific kinks, and will happily oblige the other. Virgo will appreciate being with someone who allows them to explore their desires without any judgement, and Scorpio will love having a partner who’s eager to please. Body worship, erotic power play, and voyeurism are just a few things this couple may be into.

According to DeFranco, “Virgo and Scorpio are in the running for the most sexually intense couple of the zodiac; a title which has little to do with how they have sex and everything to do with how they experience it. In short, their sex is sublime.”

Virgo & Scorpio’s Emotional Compatibility

When it comes to emotional compatibility, Virgo and Scorpio make a well-balanced pair. The emotional Scorpio runs deep, while the more grounded Virgo tends to be more reserved. According to Semos, Virgo is one of the most misunderstood and hard-to-read signs in the zodiac. “This prompts Scorpio to figure out the ‘mystery’ and get to the self-sovereign person underneath the fussy ‘virgin’ stereotype that we usually ascribe to Virgo,” she says.

As a Mercury-ruled sign, Virgo is very logical. In relationships, they have a fix-it attitude. They’re also rulers of the Sixth House of Service, which means they love to help. Virgo will make it their mission to figure out what makes their brooding Scorpio tick, and will try to help them work through their complex feelings.

In a relationship, “these two are best friends and partners,” Semos says. “They can trust each other, depend on each other to have the other’s back, and respect the other’s opinions.” They take relationships seriously, and don’t give their heart to just anyone. Once these two find each other, they’re in it for life.

The Biggest Potential Problem Areas In A Virgo-Scorpio Relationship

Both signs tend to be a little obsessive. Virgos are the zodiac’s perfectionists, and typically hold themselves and their partner to high standards. At times, they can be a little critical and judgmental, even if they have good intentions. Scorpio, on the other hand, is a very sensitive Water sign. If Virgo makes a critical comment, Scorpio can obsess over it for days. If they feel personally attacked, they may lash out and get mean in the moment or shut their partner out completely. If this relationship is going to last, DeFranco says both signs to learn boundaries and trust in the love they have for each other.

Similarly, both Virgo and Scorpio have a tendency to be controlling, which is another potential challenge, according to Garbis. “If either tries to control the other, resentment may grow and it may end in a big blow out where things that should never be said are said,” she says. These two may need to take some time to self-reflect on why they act the way they do in their relationship, and have an honest conversation on how to be together in a healthy way. If not, this is a relationship that can become toxic as time goes on.

Despite the challenges, there is long-term potential for Virgo and Scorpio, but it really depends on their willingness to be open with each other. “This couple only trusts each other as much as they trust themselves,” DeFranco says. They can achieve so much together if there are no walls between them.

Sources

Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic

Dana DeFranco, astrologer and co-host of the Allegedly Astrology podcast

Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils