Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

February starts off strong with three powerful cards — and three powerful messages for your love life. This could be your week to strike up flirty conversations, define a relationship, or be there for your partner like never before.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

The week starts strong with the King of Pentacles, which has great vibes when it comes to romance. “This card represents stability, abundance, and a grounded approach to love,” says Wang. “If you’re in a relationship, expect a week of solid growth and mutual support.”

If you’ve been with your partner for a while, you’ll notice that you feel extra stable and secure this week. If you’re in a newer relationship, then you might take a few big steps toward a joint future. You’ll have deep talks, make big plans for later on in the year, and even probe the possibility of moving in together. Since the pentacles suit relates to wealth, you could also have a few serious conversations about money.

Wang recommends using early February to focus on the practical aspects of your relationship, but don’t forget to take time to enjoy yourselves. Kick back on the couch and appreciate the cozy night in, or celebrate your connection with a special date night.

If you’re looking for love, the King of Pentacles suggests you’ll exude strength this week. You’ll feel a little bolder and more ambitious than usual when it comes to your search. To lean into the pentacles energy, take a methodical approach by dedicating 20 minutes a day to swiping on the apps. It might not be glamorous, but it could get you what you want.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

To call in the romance, look to the Page of Swords, which represents curiosity, clarity, and creativity. Instead of having the same old tired conversations on your dates, or answering the same boring questions on the apps, Wang recommends striking up an interesting conversation.

That means you’re not allowed to chat about TV shows, the weather, or the news. Instead, ask about the weirdest Wikipedia rabbit hole they’ve fell down recently and drop your spiciest hot takes. “If you are wondering if you should reach out to someone you like, definitely initiate the conversation,” says Wang. It’ll feel fun and fresh to step outside your comfort zone.

Because the sword represents your mental state, the Page also reminds you to be honest and direct. “Don’t be afraid to speak your mind or ask questions,” he says. “Love often blossoms when we’re willing to take intellectual risks and engage in meaningful dialogue. Keep your energy light and playful, but don’t shy away from deeper conversations that could lead to a genuine connection.”

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

The Emperor represents authority, structure, and respect, so it’s quite a meaningful card to receive for this question. “If you’re in a relationship, your partner likely sees you as a pillar of strength and stability,” says Wang. They might even lean on you a bit this week as they cope with stress or deal with something tough outside your relationship, so get ready to be there for them in a big way.

The appearance of this card also hints that a newer relationship could become official after you have the DTR chat, which is good news if you’ve been on the fence about their level of devotion. If you’ve sensed that they aren’t 100% in, that could change in the days ahead.

“For those dating or exploring a new connection, The Emperor suggests that your date sees you as someone with strong values and a clear sense of direction,” says Wang. “They may be drawn to your confidence and the way you carry yourself.” And they could find it super sexy that you know what you want.

This is your sign to not hide parts of your personality or shy away from how you feel. Go ahead and own what you’re looking for.

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor