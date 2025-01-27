Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Today kicks off what feels like the eighth week of January. It’s been a long month, but February is finally here. As you burrow further into Aquarius season, your love life could encounter a few twists and turns, especially with Valentine’s Day swiftly approaching on the horizon.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

The Seven of Wands reminds you to stand your ground, defend your position, and assert your boundaries. “In the context of a relationship, this card suggests you or your partner may face a challenge that requires you to protect what you’ve built together,” says Wang.

Maybe your partner’s ex will come back into the picture and shake up your daily routine or a family member will swoop in with unsolicited advice or opinions. If it seems like you and your SO are surrounded by adversaries this week, then make it point to band together and have each other’s backs.

To get through these ups and downs, “you’ll need to channel your inner strength and communicate clearly,” says Wang. “Don’t shy away from addressing these issues head-on. The Seven of Wands reminds you that love is worth fighting for, but the fight should be rooted in mutual respect and a shared vision for the future.”

If you’re looking for a relationship, this card might mean you’re loving the single life more than you realize. Take note if you’re constantly looking for excuses to not to text back. It could mean you have strong boundaries — or that you secretly want to enjoy your single era.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

“The Queen of Wands is a radiant, confident, and magnetic figure who embodies self-assurance and passion,” says Wang. To attract more love, this card encourages you to be as authentic as possible in everyday interactions, whether you’re chatting with a cute stranger, messaging on the apps, or making conversation on a date.

“The Queen of Wands reminds you that your energy is your greatest asset, so let it shine brightly,” he says. “Meanwhile, the card also signifies the importance of looking forward, instead of being entangled in the past matters and emotion.”

To attract more love, think about the traits you’d like to find in a partner and what you want your relationship to look like, and hold onto those ideas. Communicate honestly and openly about your wants and needs, and keep your eye on the prize.

This is also your cue to be more assertive when it comes to finding romance. “The Queen of Wands doesn’t wait for love to come to her — she creates it by living boldly and unapologetically,” says Wang. Go out on Friday in your sexiest ‘fit, make an effort to meet new people, and always be the first one to text. Have someone in mind? Fire off that flirty message — and don’t look back.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

In a tarot reading, the Knight of Swords represents action, determination, and communication. If you’ve been feeling disconnected from your partner, this card suggests they’re eager to remedy the issue in the days ahead. Think big conversations and bold gestures that show how they feel.

If you’re dating someone new and have been on the fence due to their hot-and-cold energy, try giving them one more chance and see if these changes stick. “Be open to their enthusiasm,” says Wang, but don’t stay in a situation that doesn’t feel right just because you’re afraid to start over. That goes for long-term relationships, too.

If you don’t have anyone on your roster, the Knight of Swords suggests someone’s thinking about you and is about to make a move. “Keep an eye out for clear, direct communication,” says Wang. This card suggests your next love interest will be assertive and bold.

Have a hunch about who it might be? Remember the advice from the Queen of Wands and make the first move. They’ll appreciate that you’re matching their energy.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor