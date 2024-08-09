There’s 1 Zodiac Sign Who Has More Energy Than The Rest

Some people spring out of bed in the morning with enough pep in their step to power a whole city, while others need a few cups of coffee throughout the day to keep them moving. There are plenty of reasons why some people are naturally more hyped up than others. Stress and other mental health issues can affect people’s energy levels, as can health and lifestyle factors. But could astrology make a difference in how much energy someone has?

Astrologically, there is a planet that governs physical energy, and that’s the high-octane planet Mars. This red-hot cosmic force drives people to take action, rules over the body, exercise, and assertiveness. The placement of Mars in your birth chart can help give you some insight into how high or low your physical energy levels are, and what part of your life is easiest for you to get charged up about.

Of course, a birthday alone can’t determine whether you’re someone with a lot of excess energy, but there is one zodiac sign that tends to fall into a category more often than not, and that’s Aries. In both traditional and modern astrology, this bold and brazen fire sign is considered Mars’ zodiacal home base, meaning this passion-fueled planet is most comfortable in its in-your-face energy levels when it's here. As a result, people with significant Aries placements in their charts — especially as their sun, Mars, or rising signs — aren’t afraid to express it.

If you’ve ever met an Aries, you probably know they’ve got loads of stamina and lots of energy to work with. And if you were born between March 21 and April 19, then you may have your zodiac sign to thank for your high-energy ways.

They’re The First Sign Of The Zodiac

In the wheel of the zodiac, the twelve signs are always laid out in a specific order, and headstrong Aries is always the sign that leads the astrological brigade. As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries season always corresponds with the spring equinox in the Northern hemisphere — a time of renewed energy after the sleepy and hibernation-heavy energy of winter. And it makes perfect sense to welcome the more outwardly focused and active part of the year with Aries vibes on your side because this sign has the energy, stamina, and zeal necessary to take charge as a leader and rally the troops.

They’re Cardinal Fire Signs

Each zodiac sign is categorized by a few qualities astrologically, and two of the major ones are the elements and modalities. These categories describe what drives each sign and what settings they thrive in most. In the case of the cosmic ram, they’re considered one of the initiative-taking cardinal signs, giving them a powerful spark that enables them to easily start new things. Additionally, they are ruled by the passion-fueled element of fire, which imbues them with a great sense of enthusiasm, spiritedness, and a lust for life — all of which also contribute to their seemingly boundless amounts of energy.

They’re Ruled By The Warrior Planet Mars

No planet’s known for its energizing power more than Aries’ cosmic ruler, Mars. This red-hot planet is named for the Roman warrior god, and it’s all about passion, following your impulses, and taking decisive action. Because fiery Aries is governed by high-octane and competitive Mars, they tend to embody these Martian qualities more emphatically than any other sign — and that includes a major influx of energy and a high level of physicality.