3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Break Aries' Heart

Aries are tough, confident, and tend to have a “thank you, next” sort of mentality when it comes to breakups. But that doesn’t mean rams feel heartache less than any other sign. In fact, as a passionate Fire sign who tends to fall in love hard and fast, you've likely experienced your share of heartbreak when the person you loved wasn't as all-in as you were. So if you want to avoid getting hurt again, there are three zodiac signs most likely to break Aries' heart. According to an astrologer, you may want to steer clear.

"Aries is the sign of the 'self,' and are usually very bold and forthright," astrologer Jessica D'Angio, tells Bustle. "What you see is what you get with Aries, they don't play games. They're natural-born leaders, and most of them handle that responsibility very well. In fact, they really take pride in being 'first.' A partner who doesn't recognize or acknowledge just how special they are, will be the one thing that can hurt Aries the most. A partner who failed to keep up, or simply didn't appreciate their efforts would also be completely heartbreaking."

As someone who absolutely hates losing, you'll definitely want to know which zodiac signs you should avoid dating. So here are the three zodiac signs most likely to break you heart, according to D'Angio.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) When airy Gemini meets fiery Aries, this pairing can burn brightly together for a good while. But as time moves on, things can fizzle out when the ram’s need for total honesty is met by the twin’s duality. “Gemini has a (mostly undeserved) reputation for being dishonest,” D’Angio says. “Although they can be manipulative, most of them don't outright lie for fun. Aries is completely blunt and honest all the time, and won't tolerate anything less than the whole truth.” Aries is also a very decisive sign, while Gemini tends to be more fickle. This can lead to heartbreak when Aries decides they want a future with Gemini, while Gemini still wants to see where things go.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) You would think that Aries and Leo would make a pretty compatible pair since they’re both Fire signs. While it’s good to have a lot in common, it also comes with its share of downsides. In their case, a “fierce” battle of egos can develop with these two over time. Aries is the first sign in the zodiac, which is a self-oriented energy, while Leo is ruled by the Sun, which governs the ego and the self. “For slightly different reasons, both signs want to be center stage at all times,” D’Angio says. “Things can get ugly when Leo steals that spotlight away, which they tend to do naturally. Over time, Aries will get tired of having to play second fiddle.” Aries will be left heartbroken when they realize that Leo will always put themselves first.