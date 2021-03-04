Is Aries Compatible With Gemini In Relationships?

Aries and Gemini are the type of couple that attracts attention wherever they go. They're social, outgoing, and never pass up an opportunity to have a good time. They're the life of every party and the couple that everybody wants to be around. To everyone that knows them, the ram and twins seem to make the perfect match. But how compatible are they really? Aries and Gemini's zodiac compatibility has all the details on what to know about this wild duo.

"These two signs have great potential together," Elisa Robyn, Ph.D., an astrologer and astrology transitions consultant, tells Bustle. "The fiery Aries and air-ruled Gemini can be a wonderfully animated and powerful relationship. They'll share quick minds and a focus on having new adventures. And of course, the combination of air and fire elements can also be explosive."

Astrologically, a lot is going for this couple. According to Elyse Carlucci, astrologer and co-host of the Allegedly Astrology podcast, Aries and Gemini form a sextile to each other, which means there are natural feelings of ease and contentment between them.

One of the best aspects of this relationship is how well their personalities mesh. "Aries has a reputation for being bossy, and Gemini wants to be told what to do without being explicitly controlled," Carlucci says. "Gemini is attracted to Aries’ dominance, and Aries feels stimulated by Gemini’s intellectual curiosity."

According to Carlucci, that stimulation carries over into the bedroom. The passionate Mars-ruled Aries enjoys dominating their partner, while the curious Mercury-ruled Gemini is always down to try anything twice. "The chemistry is piping hot, to say the least, which helps both Aries and Gemini grow in ways they may not initially expect," Carlucci says. Gemini's Air will fan the Aries' flames. Their sex life is definitely a highlight of this relationship.

Aside from their physical compatibility, Aries and Gemini are also intellectually compatible. According to Robyn, both signs love to learn and are "enchanted" with new ideas and discoveries. They'll always have fascinating conversations and will support each other in any endeavor. For an ambitious sign like Aries, getting encouragement and support from their partner is essential. Gemini wants nothing more than to see their partner succeed.

Of course, even the most compatible matches have areas that need work. For Aries and Gemini, trust is one of those areas. "Aries is always direct and has a tendency towards jealousy, while Gemini is a jokester, has many friends and ex-lovers, and can't imagine that someone would be upset by this," Robyn says. "Gemini's circuitous way of talking will annoy the straight-speaking Aries." They're both very independent signs that have no problem letting their partner do their own thing. But if they don't share at least one or two hobbies or activities, underlying trust issues may eventually end the relationship.

Another potential source of tension is their individual approach to tackling problems. "If Aries is war, Gemini is war theory," Carlucci says. "Tension arises when either party is unwilling to work together or to see each other’s side." Aries is all for taking action, while Gemini needs more time to analyze and consider the possible implications. They need to find a way to meet each other in the middle to solve problems and move forward. Luckily, this pair can make even the process of compromising feel fun.

Overall, Aries and Gemini have great long-term potential. "Aries liberates Gemini from the prison of their mind, and Gemini accepts Aries unconditionally," Carlucci says. "The mutual grace they provide for each other strengthens the relationship and provides hope and security for a fruitful future."

Sources:

Elisa Robyn, PhD, an astrologer and astrology transitions consultant

Elyse Carlucci, astrologer and co-host of the Allegedly Astrology podcast