These 3 Zodiac Signs Might Have A Breakup Coming In 2024

If your relationship is on the rocks, it could be because you and your partner are fundamentally mismatched, the stars have it out for you, or both. In any case, a few zodiac signs might have a breakup on the horizon thanks to certain planetary movements.

According to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion, each planetary transit can imbue your zodiac sign with a certain energy and, when it comes to breakups, Saturn is one to watch.

“Saturn is known as the planet of karma, limitation, and structure,” she tells Bustle. “When Saturn forms challenging aspects — such as squares or oppositions — to personal planets like Venus or Mars, it can signify a period of testing and restructuring in relationships.” This is why you might have a major realization, like the epiphany that your six-month situationship is no longer worth your time.

Uranus is another planet that impacts relationships. “It can bring unexpected disruptions or revelations that shake up existing dynamics,” says Bell. “Uranus' influence may also prompt a desire for freedom, independence, or authenticity, leading to breakups or radical transformations in relationships.”

And then there’s tiny Pluto, which symbolizes transformation, power, and regeneration. According to Bell, a Pluto transit can shed light on deep-seated issues — and just like that you’ll realize you and your partner need to break up.

Below are the three signs who will likely part ways with their partner in 2024, thanks to these planetary movements.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Vladimir Vladimirov/E+/Getty Images

If you’re a Leo in a relationship, watch your back. According to Bell, Uranus is in the zodiac sign Taurus throughout 2024 and it’s squaring with Leo. In the world of astrology, this aspect is a tricky one. In this case, it might mean your partner hasn’t been fulfilling your needs.

“Uranus' influence can bring sudden changes, disruptions, or a desire for freedom and independence, which may clash with Leo's need for recognition, loyalty, and stability in relationships,” she says.

If your partner was once more affectionate, you might feel compelled to break up if they’re suddenly cold, though it’s also possible you’re the one feeling smothered. To get through the year unscathed, Bell recommends protecting your individuality.

Your relationship will be so much healthier if you’re open and honest about what you need, but if you do end up going through a breakup, this practice will also set you up for a fun single season where you do exactly what you want to do.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

AleksandarGeorgiev/E+/Getty Images

“Scorpio may experience significant relationship shifts in 2024 due to the influence of Saturn and Pluto in Aquarius forming squares to Scorpio's sun and other key placements,” says Bell. “These transits can bring about intense power struggles, emotional transformations, or the need to confront [big issues in their relationship].”

As a water sign ruled by Pluto, it’s such a Scorpio move to overthink every part of your love life, but in this case, the overthinking might actually be worth it. “Scorpio's tendency to delve into the depths of emotions could lead to breakthroughs or breakups as they seek authenticity and transformation,” she says.

If your partner doesn’t seem like a good match, do yourself a favor and get out now — even if you’ve been together for ages. That way you can start over fresh, instead of looking back in 2025 and wondering why you spent another year feeling stressed and unseen.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Yuliya Taba/E+/Getty Images

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, Saturn is here to mess things up for you. Saturn semi-squares to Pluto in retrograde on May 6, and with it will come the beginning of a rift in your relationship.

“This will last until May 24, at which point you might patch things up temporarily, but as Saturn goes retrograde in Pisces on June 29, all hell will break loose again,” she tells Bustle.

Since Pluto is the planet of transformation, and Saturn the planet of karma, you’ll suddenly think your partner is the most annoying person ever, even if you’ve always gotten along. The thing is, they might suddenly think the same thing about you.

When Neptune — Pisces’ ruler — goes retrograde on July 2, that’s when you’ll have your final say. According to Garbis, this planetary transit will inspire you to send a barrage of texts to your partner, and that’s when you’re the most likely to part ways forever.

Source:

Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion

Stina Garbis, atrologer