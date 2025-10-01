The 4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Catch The Bouquet At A Wedding

There comes a moment in many weddings where everyone locks in and pays extra attention. It isn’t during the vows, or the first dance, or even the cake cutting. It’s during the bouquet toss.

It can be serious business at many ceremonies, especially for certain zodiac signs. As the bride gets into position to toss her flowers, it’s not uncommon for a gaggle of guests to gather behind her like rugby players ready to scrum. Many take off their heels so they can leap through the air. Others are more than ready to throw an elbow, and like many things, a person’s reaction can boil down to astrology.

It goes without saying that the most competitive members of the zodiac would turn the bouquet toss into a full-contact sport. They’ll happily trample lifelong friends to get to the flowers first, simply because they want to win. Some even go in with a strategy. As the bride winds up to throw, they’re calculating the trajectory of the bouquet so they can dive right underneath it.

Since catching the bouquet is said to be good luck, many want to go the extra mile. It’s even said to signify that you’re going to be the next one to get married, which instantly inspires a little extra grit and determination. Here, the four zodiac signs most likely to catch the bouquet at a wedding.

Aries (March 20 - April 18)

Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Denver Post/Getty Images

As a sign ruled by Mars, the planet of passion and competition, Aries are cosmically inclined to take the bouquet toss seriously. This fire sign will tie their hair back, take off their heels, and maybe even do a few stretches before joining the fray.

They’ll also use their cunning Mars energy to think 10 steps ahead. “If the bride is standing 20 feet away, and she throws the flowers over her left shoulder, then I should stand over here.” An Aries might even size people up and strategize who to stand next to for the best chance of success.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

Maria Korneeva/Moment/Getty Images

The bouquet toss is always a spectacle at a wedding, and that’s why Leos love it. After a day spent celebrating others, it’s their one moment to sparkle in the spotlight. This fire sign is ruled by the sun, which means they love to be the center of attention — and they love to entertain.

Leos aren’t afraid to give it their all during the bouquet toss, especially if it means catching the attention of the wedding photographer. They want nothing more than to hold up the bouquet triumphantly as the crowd cheers, and so they truly give it their all.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images

As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love, many Libras take the bouquet toss to heart. Whether they’re attending the wedding with a plus one or flying solo, they see it as their moment to give their love life a little boost of good luck.

A Libra might not be the most competitive one on the dance floor, but they really appreciate the story and tradition of the bouquet toss. As a social air sign who loves to have fun, they’re also not afraid to get in there and try hard — even if it means embarrassing themselves a little. They’re often seen laughing as they emerge from the crowd with a bouquet in hand.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

staticnak1983/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarians have natural lucky girl syndrome. It’s all thanks to their ruling planet, Jupiter, which represents optimism and growth. They could be on their way to the bathroom, or busy eating a second slice of cake, when the bouquet sails across the room and falls right into their lap.

While other signs will snag the bouquet because they’re giving it their all, a Sagittarius might just be in the right place at the right time. Even if they’re standing in the back of the crowd, the bouquet might ricochet off a chandelier and come right for them. As a laidback sign, they might even shrug and hand it to someone else.