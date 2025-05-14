These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Wear White To Someone Else’s Wedding

With wedding season in full swing, everyone’s busy shopping for black-tie gowns, cocktail dresses, and semi-formal attire. It’s so important to get the vibe right as a wedding guest, so people are taking to TikTok to show off their potential picks and ask for advice. Is this dress the right length? Does it fit the theme? Well, none of it matters if it’s white.

One of the top wedding guest rules is that you aren’t supposed to wear any shade of white or cream. It competes with the bride, stands out too much in photos, and sends the message that you’re there to steal the spotlight. For some zodiac signs, this is the world’s biggest faux pas. They won’t wear white, much less baby blue, light pink, or even butter yellow. If something reads pale in a photo, they’ll ditch it and find something else.

For other members of the zodiac, wearing white to a wedding isn’t off limits, and there are quite a few reasons why. Some are too busy to think about old-fashioned rules and will just show up in whatever they’ve got. Others wear white on purpose because it’s their go-to color. And some want to look like they’re in a fairytale wedding, even if it means twinning with the bride.

Keep scrolling for the three zodiac signs most likely to wear white to a wedding.

Aries (March 20 - April 18)

staticnak1983/E+/Getty Images

An Aries would wear white simply because they waited too long to shop and ran out of options. Even if they had months to prepare, this delightfully chaotic fire sign tends to live a last-minute lifestyle. If anyone relies on rush shipping, it’s them.

Should they try to shop during peak wedding season, they likely won’t find something that fits the wedding dress code, much less something in their size. When that happens, they’ll slam their laptop shut in frustration and start digging in the back of their closet for an old gown. They’ll throw it on and run out the door, even if it happens to be white.

It’s forgivable because their friends know how they are, and they know they don’t mean anything by it. As an impulsive sign, the fact that an Aries shows up at all is a bit of a miracle, so the bride will take what she can get.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

izusek/E+/Getty Images

It’s not unheard of for a Leo to show up to a wedding in bright, gleaming white. While this fire sign knows the rules, they don’t really care about them. If they just got back from vacation and have an amazing tan, they might wear white to show it off. They’ll also tend to go with a dress that makes them look amazing, even if it only comes in various shades of cream.

As a sign ruled by the sun, Leos love to be the center of attention, even on somebody else’s big day. Some might wear white to steal the show, while others will confidently say, “Oh, this isn’t white, it’s soft blue.” They’re so bold and brazen with it, you almost have to believe them.

There’s also likely a Leo mother-in-law somewhere in the world who would wear white just to make a point — and to stand out in photos. This sign is all about the drama, and everyone knows it. While it might be annoying that they’re breaking the rules, at least they give the other guests something fun to talk about.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19)

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images

No one would be surprised to see a Pisces in white. When this sign receives a wedding invite, their thoughts immediately turn to their collection of fun, fluffy dresses — or the white gown they just thrifted for five dollars. Never once would they pause to think whether it’s appropriate.

As a sign ruled by dreamy, creative Neptune, Pisces are known for having good intentions, but they also have their head in the clouds. Instead of running down a mental list of wedding rules, they’d focus on the thrill of dressing up first, and then their mind would turn to their friend’s big day and how excited they are.

Pisces are the known romantics of the zodiac, which means they love love. To fit the vibe, they’d feel it’s only right to show up dressed like a princess. It’s also possible that a Pisces’ progressive friend group thinks wedding rules are antiquated, and allow people to wear whatever they want.