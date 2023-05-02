Wedding dress shopping is a whole ordeal. Choosing a gown with a gaggle of your closest friends and family is fun and dreamy and exciting, but there are a lot of big decisions that need to be made — so it can often be an all-day, tiring, and extra-emotional affair. Shopping with a certain array of zodiac signs, however, can help ensure the experience is as pleasant as possible.

The best zodiac signs to take wedding dress shopping are the ones who are naturally patient, sentimental, and honest. Those who bring a dose of energy and an eye for design can be really helpful, too. Basically, a nice mix of personalities will help ensure you stay in good spirits as you choose the right dress, says astrologer Lisa Stardust. “It's a big event that you will most likely remember for the rest of your life, so having that excitement and support from friends is key,” she tells Bustle.

The water signs in your life will make sure that your dress appointment is extra memorable — they’ll be the ones hugging everyone, wiping tears, and snapping pics. Meanwhile, the earth signs will keep the mood level and organized, while the air and fire signs come through with their honest opinions, says Stardust. Mix it all together and you’ll have a stellar team of besties to help you choose your dream dress. Here are the six best zodiac signs to take with you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Anchiy/E+/Getty Images

The Taurus in your group won’t notice that you’ve been in the bridal store all afternoon. According to Stardust, this earth sign will remain patient and supportive the entire time, even if your appointment takes forever. They’ll be just as excited for dress number one as they are for dress number 15, and that’s the exact type of energy you need when making a big decision. Oh, and they’ll also come in clutch when everyone else starts to get overwhelmed. “You’ll feel grounded and at peace with them by your side,” Stardust says.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

urbazon/E+/Getty Images

Want someone to burst into tears the moment you walk out in a dress? Invite a Cancer. “This water sign is emotional in the best way,” says Stardust. “They feel their emotions deeply and would be a great support system for your own emotions.” They’ll run to you with a box of tissues, lovingly adjust your veil, and point out how great you look — almost like a scene out of a movie. You'll be able to tell how much they love a dress by their genuine reactions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Eva-Katalin/E+/Getty Images

If you’re thinking about going big or bold for your wedding day look but aren’t quite sure you’ll pull it off, Stardust recommends bringing a Leo along. The fire sign is all about making a statement, so they’ll definitely help talk you into it. Don’t be surprised when they plop a glittery veil onto your head and talk about how great it’ll look in pictures. Get ready to leave the store with a pair of designer shoes, too.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Anchiy/E+/Getty Images

To make sure you don’t forget anything crucial, here’s hoping one of your besties is a Virgo. “As an earth sign, Virgo is known for their meticulous nature and attention to detail,” says astrologer Matthias Dettmann. Their eyes will immediately zero in on a pulled thread on the back of a gown or a hem that needs to be altered. They’ll also take notes the entire time on their phone, so you can rest assured everything’s covered.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

urbazon/E+/Getty Images

If anyone knows about fashion, it’s your proud Libra pal, so make sure they’re free the day you want to shop. “As an air sign, Libra is known for their keen eye for design,” Dettmann tells Bustle. “They can provide helpful feedback on the dress's style and fit.” And since they always have their finger on the pulse when it comes to trends, you can trust that they’ll know what’s current — and what looks horribly outdated. They’re also diplomatic, says Dettman, which means they’ll jump in to help settle any disagreements that arise.

Scorpio (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Edwin Tan /E+/Getty Images

For a dose of honesty and a ton of support, you can only hope that a member of your bridal party is a Scorpio. “This sign is super loyal and only wants the best for their friends,” says Stardust. “They will tell you like it is while being engaging and sentimental.” Scorpios will take tons of photos to document the day, run around the shop looking for the best accessories, and they’ll gently point out when a dress isn’t quite right. When you catch them choking back tears, you’ll know you’ve found the dress.