There are two kinds of people in this world: the type who would jump at the chance to get back together with their ex, and those who want nothing to do with a former fling. If you fall into the latter category, it may be time to check your birth chart, because you might have one of these zodiac signs in your big three.
It takes a strong person to resist falling back into old patterns with an ex. Not only is it easier (and much less daunting) to rekindle a relationship than try to build something new, but if you still have feelings for the other person, you may be tempted to give it another try.
Luckily these signs don’t have to worry about that, because once they’ve decided they’re done, there’s no going back. Plus, they also have a low tolerance for BS, so they can always see right through a past lover’s attempts to slide back into the DMs.
Sure, it’s not uncommon for couples to find their happy endings after spending some time apart (just look at Justin and Hailey Bieber). So if your zodiac sign is on this list, that doesn’t mean reconnecting with an old romantic partner is completely out of the question for you — it just means your ex will have to try extra hard to win you back.