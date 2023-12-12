There are two kinds of people in this world: the type who would jump at the chance to get back together with their ex, and those who want nothing to do with a former fling. If you fall into the latter category, it may be time to check your birth chart, because you might have one of these zodiac signs in your big three.

It takes a strong person to resist falling back into old patterns with an ex. Not only is it easier (and much less daunting) to rekindle a relationship than try to build something new, but if you still have feelings for the other person, you may be tempted to give it another try.

Luckily these signs don’t have to worry about that, because once they’ve decided they’re done, there’s no going back. Plus, they also have a low tolerance for BS, so they can always see right through a past lover’s attempts to slide back into the DMs.

Sure, it’s not uncommon for couples to find their happy endings after spending some time apart (just look at Justin and Hailey Bieber). So if your zodiac sign is on this list, that doesn’t mean reconnecting with an old romantic partner is completely out of the question for you — it just means your ex will have to try extra hard to win you back.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As a passionate fire sign, Leos always know exactly what they want. Lions need someone who can keep up with their antics, put them at the center of their universe, and fulfill their every desire. So unless an ex can prove they’ve completely changed their ways and are ready to do things the Leo way, getting back with an old flame is a no-go for the red hot fixed sign.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle If there’s one sign who values loyalty the most, it’s Scorpio. So if a scorpion has been scorned by an ex, there’s pretty much no chance of reconciliation with the water sign. And don’t count on earning their forgiveness, either, because a vengeful Scorpio can hold a grudge like no other.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As a self-starting cardinal sign, Capricorns don’t waste any time dwelling on the past. Being the rational and logical earth sign that they are, they’re able to recognize that if you’ve already broken up once, it was probably for good reason. We could all learn a thing or two from Capricorns. Plus, Caps are known for being emotionally detached, so it’s possible they didn’t really have strong feelings for you to begin with. This doesn’t apply to all Capricorns, obviously, but the next time a sea goat slams the door in your face, don’t say I didn’t warn you.