These 4 Zodiac Signs Love To Embrace The Energy Of Full Moons

We all know that one person who takes full moons very seriously. From using sound baths to practicing shadow work, this person does it all and then some. Though you can’t blame them for wanting to attract some abundance into their life, their obsession with la luna might be deeper than you think. Believe it or not, there are four zodiac signs who are more likely to embrace a full moon than others, so if you’ve always felt spiritually connected to the big glowing rock in the sky, this could be why.

Full moons aren’t just for photo ops and romantic strolls on the beach — they signify finality, bring upon changes in energy, and present us with plenty of opportunities to manifest. Full moons occur at the end of a lunar cycle, which is why they’re so closely associated with conclusions. And while acknowledging the end of an era may seem scary at first, once you learn to embrace the energy of the full moon, you’ll quickly realize there’s nothing to be afraid of. All good things must come to an end, after all, and ushering out the old to bring in the new is a crucial part of life. If you welcome the full moon’s monthly changes and energetic shifts with ease, it may be because your zodiac sign either has an affinity for spirituality and the unknown or is ruled by la luna herself.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle If there’s a full moon coming up, expect Pisces to know all about it. Pisces get their reputation for being one of the most spiritual signs of the zodiac from the ruling planet Neptune. The dreamy water sign is interested in all things mystical and fantastical, and whenever a full moon rolls around, they’re totally on board to complete some manifestation rituals.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As a naturally inquisitive sign, Scorpios are obsessed with all things occult: tarot cards, astrology, and of course, full moons. It makes sense why the water sign invests so much time in learning about these things — Scorpios bear their intense and mysterious personas proudly, and when you have a reputation like that to uphold, you’re bound to have some otherworldly interests.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Given that Cancer is ruled by the moon, it should come as no surprise to see the water sign on this list. Cancers get their sentimental side from la luna, which means they’ll take just about any opportunity to express their gratitude for all that they have, including spending a night under the full moon.