These 4 Zodiac Signs Love To Embrace The Energy Of Full Moons

We all know that one person who takes full moonsvery seriously. From using sound baths to practicing shadow work, this person does it all and then some. Though you can’t blame them for wanting to attract some abundance into their life, their obsession with la luna might be deeper than you think. Believe it or not, there are four zodiac signs who are more likely to embrace a full moon than others, so if you’ve always felt spiritually connected to the big glowing rock in the sky, this could be why.
Full moons aren’t just for photo ops and romantic strolls on the beach — they signify finality, bring upon changes in energy, and present us with plenty of opportunities to manifest. Full moons occur at the end of a lunar cycle, which is why they’re so closely associated with conclusions. And while acknowledging the end of an era may seem scary at first, once you learn to embrace the energy of the full moon, you’ll quickly realize there’s nothing to be afraid of. All good things must come to an end, after all, and ushering out the old to bring in the new is a crucial part of life. If you welcome the full moon’s monthly changes and energetic shifts with ease, it may be because your zodiac sign either has an affinity for spirituality and the unknown or is ruled by la luna herself.