4 Zodiac Signs That'll Get Lucky During The Holidays

According to the stars, Santa won’t be the only one coming this holiday season. Astrologers predict that four special zodiac signs may be getting lucky over the holidays this year. Regardless of whether or not your sign is destined to get down and dirty under the mistletoe, everyone will have something to look forward to when it comes to love, sex, and romance before the year ends.

Starting with Thanksgiving, astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle that the Moon in Aries will add a feistiness to our approach to love for most of the day. "When the Moon is in Aries, we tend to be more impulsive about our desires and wishes — it's not a day for demureness or patience," she says. "Most importantly, zany Uranus will be opposite Venus, the planet of love. Be open to quirkiness this Thanksgiving around matters of the heart. With Uranus, you never know what you're going to get."

In the latter half of December, some big astrological influences may bring an exciting boost to your personal life as well. From Dec. 15 to Jan. 8, Venus will be entering the adventurous sign of Sagittarius. As astrologer Kristina Semos tells Bustle, this will give us a sense of freedom and light-heartedness in sex and love. Additionally, there will be a "gorgeous" Full Moon in Cancer right before New Year's on Dec. 29 that should benefit most signs.

"I'm happy to say that most zodiac signs will have something to celebrate in love, sex, and romance, this holiday season," Semos says. "But if I had to narrow it down, there are a few signs that will benefit from the astrological influences most." When many of us do what we can to stay on Santa's nice list at this time of year, the following four zodiac signs will be getting naughty.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Taurus will have Venus in the Eighth House of their astrological chart for the entire holiday season. According to Semos, this part of the chart rules over sex, intimacy, and merging with another person. "You'll be smolderingly sexy and will be able to make deep connections with new prospective dates," she says. "Just make sure to come out of the bedroom to wish your family Happy New Year!"

Leo (July 23 — August 22) During the holidays, Leos will have Venus in their Fifth House of dating, pleasure, creativity, and finding true love. Lucky Jupiter will also enter their Seventh House of committed relationships for most of next year. "If you’re single, this Venus influence from Dec. 15 to Jan. 8 will make every head turn, and you’ll have your pick of prospective hotties," Semos says. "Chances are, one might even be a keeper thanks to Jupiter." If you’re already coupled off, this Venus phase will bring more romance and fun into your relationship.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) If you're a Libra, get ready to receive an early Christmas present from the cosmos. According to Semos, expansive Jupiter and sturdy Saturn will enter Libra's Fifth House of romance, creativity, and love right before the holidays and have a big rare meet up on Dec. 21. "This will be a turning point in finding love, dating, infusing more sex and pleasure into your life, and creating," she says. So, if a holiday hookup is on your agenda this year, don't be afraid to put yourself out there.