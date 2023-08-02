Having a crush can be the worst feeling in the world — but it can also be pretty great, too. When you start to realize your feelings are more than just a fling, you have two options: do nothing or act on it. Though the latter is easier said than done for most of us, there are four zodiac signs who have no problem being the ones to make the first move. After all, someone’s got to do it.

Whether you’re approaching the person you made eyes with at the bar, giving out your number, initiating a text conversation, or even leaning in for a kiss, making the first move takes a lot of self-assurance. Not to mention it can be seriously intimidating, too, especially when you don’t know where the other person’s head is at. But for these four zodiac signs, putting themselves out there romantically comes naturally because they have an innate sense of confidence that not only staves off any fears they might have but helps keep rejections from damaging their egos as well. Some of these placements also have a reputation for being extremely personable, so of course they’re going to feel right at home striking up a conversation with someone at a party. If this sounds like you, you may be one of these zodiac signs.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The self-assured Taurus has no problem putting themself out there, especially when it comes to relationships. The earth sign values devotion and romance, so if they have to be the ones to go for what they want, then so be it. The determined bull inside them will make it happen.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Geminis aren’t just the communicators of the zodiac — they’re also major flirts, and for that reason, they have no problems going after what they want. If you have good banter with the air sign, chances are they’ll be slipping you their number before the night is over.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Leos are bold, brash, and above all else, they love to have a good time. Their confidence gives the fire sign the boost they need to make the first move, though they’ll need to feel coveted and desired before they pursue you.