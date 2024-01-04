While some people appreciate monochrome furniture and simple, 10-piece capsule wardrobes, the maximalists of the zodiac prefer a “more is more” approach to life. They’re drawn to bright colors, loud patterns, and teetering piles of possessions.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, there are a few reasons why certain zodiac signs end up being maximalists. And for many, it’s due to their extra-sentimental nature.

When they try on clothes in a thrift store, for example, they might struggle to put anything back on the rack because each item feels unique and like it was meant to be. These are the same folks who come home with dozens of souvenirs from a trip, since they want an item to represent every single memory. They can’t fathom the idea of decluttering their space or throwing anything away. And as a result, they end up with a life that’s eclectic, cluttered, and a bit messy — in the best way.

Other signs have ruling planets that make it easy for them to fall in love with art and fashion, and that often means they appreciate the act of gathering interesting items for their home or their closet. These signs love to shop and collect, and they never shy away from creating a unique look by wearing everything at once.

Below are the three zodiac signs that are OTT maximalists in every way, according to an astrologer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A Gemini can’t function when their desk is too organized or neat. According to Garbis, they’re happiest when surrounded by piles of papers, half-empty coffee mugs, and an assortment of open books. As an air sign, they need to get a bit chaotic with their stuff in order to feel creative.

Instead of toting around one streamlined planner, a Gemini will have 10 different notebooks on their person at any given time. Their cars are also packed with clothes and snacks, and the same is true for their bags and pockets. While others might view their lives as messy or disorganized, they feel right at home amongst the clutter.

The maximalist lifestyle extends to their personal style, too. A Gemini’s closet is always overflowing, and yet they’ll still scour sample sales, vintage racks, and secondhand websites for more. Their mission? To create the ultimate wardrobe that shows off their unique taste.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Walk into a Cancer’s home and you’ll be greeted with walls of tchotchkes and shelves filled with collectibles as far as the eye can see. “When it comes to loving cluttered places filled to the brim with trinkets, Cancer always takes the cake,” says Garbis.

This water sign loves maximalist design. Think wacky wallpaper, quirky antiques, and vintage paintings — especially when they’re in mismatched frames. “Cancer is the type to have a prized spoon collection or a bunch of souvenir plates,” she says. And they have no plans to declutter anytime soon. “Cancer is a crab with big claws that loves to grab onto things and never let go.”

This is why this sign has an OTT wardrobe. They like to visit thrift stores and garage sales in search of jewelry and accessories, which they ultimately end up wearing all at the same time. For Cancer, there’s no such thing as a style rule or a clashing pattern.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You can think of Aquarius as the quirky aunt of the zodiac thanks to their bright, eclectic style. Instead of rocking muted tones, they live for color and mismatched prints. They don’t believe in Coco Chanel’s famous rule of taking one thing off before leaving the house; rather, they like to put 10 things on.

“Aquarius is always creating trends and inventing new ideas that end up catching on like wildfire,” says Garbis. “With their fashion-forward Uranus ruler, they are artists at heart.”

This air sign is also known to tote around a full Mary Poppins-esque bag. They won’t feel complete unless they have all of their worldly possessions hanging off their shoulder, including makeup, lotions, perfumes, and old receipts — and as a maximalist, they wouldn’t have it any other way.

