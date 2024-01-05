If you swoon over Kim Kardashian’s all-beige-everything decor or daydream about living in a house with hardly any possessions, then you might be one of the more minimalist zodiac signs.

Minimalism can be an aesthetic — like Kim K’s mansion — or a true “less is more” way of life. This attitude can apply to clothes, decor, and even the obligations on your calendar.

If you like to spend your Saturday afternoons cleaning, organizing, and donating all of your extra stuff, then you’re definitely showing some minimalist tendencies. This lifestyle is the perfect antidote to chaos and stress, which is why earth signs often find it appealing, says spiritual counselor and astrologist Letao Wang.

Minimalism is also practical, automatically filtering out the zodiac signs who like to shop and collect. While the maximalists of the world can be found thriving amongst their things, minimalists will be busy cleaning and curating.

Below are the three zodiac signs that are most likely to be minimalists, according to Wang.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Kseniya Ovchinnikova/Moment/Getty Images

As a Virgo, you’re known for your acute attention to detail and your love of everything orderly. According to Wang, that’s why you’re drawn to the serenity and simplicity of a minimalist lifestyle.

“Their ideal living space might be an elegantly appointed, clutter-free apartment bathed in soothing hues of beige, which encapsulates their preference for cleanliness and structure,” he says.

Nothing makes you happier than a capsule wardrobe with one perfect pair of jeans, a small collection of sweaters, and a crisp white button-down. Your earth sign energy compels you to meticulously curate your life so that you always feel organized, relaxed, and in control.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, Libra is the one air sign that likes to lean into minimalism. But for you, it’s all about the aesthetic.

“They love a simple house with nothing in the living room but a table and two chairs,” she tells Bustle, which is why you’ve been eyeing mid-century modern furniture on Pinterest for ages.

As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of visuals and aesthetics, you feel drawn to items that are sleek, chic, and streamlined. And that applies to your outfits, too. You have an eye for quiet luxury, and you’ve always been inspired by minimalist fashion icons like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. If you’re going to add a piece to your wardrobe, you want it to be timeless and classic — and you want it to last.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Rockaa/E+/Getty Images

Minimalism is a practical approach to life, which is why it pulls on the heartstrings of a Capricorn. Instead of shopping and consuming, you prefer to use what you already have so that you save time, money, and energy.

According to Wang, this earth sign is extremely pragmatic and disciplined, and that’s exactly the personality you need in order to be a minimalist. Instead of buying new, you prefer to mend and repair what you already have so that you don’t create any clutter or waste.

Capricorns are modest and grounded in nature, says Wang, so these minimalist traits and habits are completely natural to you.

Sources:

Letao Wang, spiritual counselor, astrologist

Stina Garbis, astrologer