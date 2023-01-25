The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Get Married Later In Life

When you’re looking to see when in life you or someone you know is likely to get married, you want to take each sign’s values and views on relationships into consideration. For instance, Cancer is the zodiac’s caretaker, who values their home and family above anything else. According to Newman, they’re very eager to find the ideal partner and get life started together. “They want the safety and security that marriage presents and are not afraid of taking care of babies,” she says. Because of this, they prefer to get married sooner rather than later.
Another sign who tends to value tradition is Taurus. “They believe that they should get married by 24 or 25,” Newman says. “Taurus is the steady-relationship type, so they prefer to stay in a secure relationship.” Although they’ll take their time to commit to the right one, they tend to date with the purpose of finding the person they want to marry. Once they find that person, they’re in it for the long haul.
Then there are those who will choose to hold off on marriage for as long as possible. With that, here are the three zodiac signs most likely to get married later on in life.