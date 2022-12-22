At some point in your life, you may end up in a situation where you’re the third wheel to a happy couple. Sometimes being the third wheel is by choice, and other times your friend just so happened to “forget” to tell you that they were bringing their partner along. For many, this scenario isn’t exactly an ideal situation, especially when you’re not exactly BFFs with your partner’s significant other. But for some, being a third wheel tends to happen often and can actually be a lot of fun. While it may not make sense to everyone, those individuals have the influence of their zodiac sign to thank for that.
Your birth date, which determines your zodiac sign, can reveal a lot about your personality, from how mature you are to whether you have what it takes to be an influencer. It can also tell you how likely you are to be a third wheel. According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, the zodiac signs most likely to third-wheel have one thing in common: they’re all mutable signs.
In astrology, the 12 signs can be categorized by their modality, which is how they express their energy. Mutable signs are known for being very flexible. As Stardust says, they’re very go-with-the-flow and are comfortable with change.
“They tend to do what you tell them and are open to all ideas,” she says. “If they have plans with someone and that person invites another person, they won't be offended. Or if they are invited to join a couple, they won't think twice. They take a ‘more the merrier’ attitude when it comes to enjoying life and its experiences.”
With that said, here are the three zodiac signs most likely to third-wheel, according to Stardust.