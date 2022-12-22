At some point in your life, you may end up in a situation where you’re the third wheel to a happy couple. Sometimes being the third wheel is by choice, and other times your friend just so happened to “forget” to tell you that they were bringing their partner along. For many, this scenario isn’t exactly an ideal situation, especially when you’re not exactly BFFs with your partner’s significant other. But for some, being a third wheel tends to happen often and can actually be a lot of fun. While it may not make sense to everyone, those individuals have the influence of their zodiac sign to thank for that.

Your birth date, which determines your zodiac sign, can reveal a lot about your personality, from how mature you are to whether you have what it takes to be an influencer. It can also tell you how likely you are to be a third wheel. According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, the zodiac signs most likely to third-wheel have one thing in common: they’re all mutable signs.

In astrology, the 12 signs can be categorized by their modality, which is how they express their energy. Mutable signs are known for being very flexible. As Stardust says, they’re very go-with-the-flow and are comfortable with change.

“They tend to do what you tell them and are open to all ideas,” she says. “If they have plans with someone and that person invites another person, they won't be offended. Or if they are invited to join a couple, they won't think twice. They take a ‘more the merrier’ attitude when it comes to enjoying life and its experiences.”

With that said, here are the three zodiac signs most likely to third-wheel, according to Stardust.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Gemini would have no problem being the third wheel due to the “twin factor.” According to Stardust, they don’t mind mixing up the energy every once in a while. They’re known for being the social chameleons in the zodiac, and can easily adapt to any situation they get themselves in. If they happen to be third-wheeling it on their best friend’s date, they’ll find a way to have fun and mess with their BFF a little. After all, Geminis are known for having a bit of a mischievous side.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Like Gemini, Virgo is ruled by Mercury so they tend to do well in all sorts of social situations, including being a third wheel. They’re more likely to find themselves as a third wheel than invite themselves on a date, which they’ll be OK with. As Stardust says, “Virgos are pretty flexible until they’re not. You really have to press a mutable sign to have them go distant, but they can generally have a good time with anyone.” Virgos are also pretty in tune with the needs of others since their sign is all about service. If it looks like the couple wants some alone time, Virgo will step away without making a huge deal out of it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Out of all the signs in the zodiac, you’ll most likely find Sagittarius third-wheeling it quite often. According to Stardust, archers are always down to hang out and have a good time. Chances are, they’ll hear their friends talk about a new movie they want to see or a restaurant they want to try, and Sag will take the initiative and plan a date for three. “They are independent so don’t feel threatened by the third wheel dynamic,” she says. “They just want to enjoy life and all their experiences.”

Sources

Lisa Stardust, astrologer