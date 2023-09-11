There’s nothing like marathoning your favorite reality TV show after a long day. Whether you enjoy watching competitors battle for the cash prize, lucky contestants find the love of their lives, or wealthy women scream over one another, every reality TV format has its own set of heroes and villains. Unsurprisingly, there are four zodiac signs that make for the best reality TV villains, so when one of these star signs gets added to the cast, you know you’re in for a real treat.

When it comes to reality TV, we love having someone to root for — but we love having someone to hate even more. Thankfully for us viewers, the villains with these zodiac placements know a thing or two about making great television. From vindictive retaliation techniques to manipulative mannerisms, these signs are not only capable of turning a quiet group dinner into a full-blown fight but also love watching the chaos they’ve created unfold before their very eyes. Some of these signs won’t hesitate to betray their allies, either, and their competitive spirits give them a take-no-prisoners attitude that not many people can handle. So if you’ve ever sympathized with the villain on your favorite reality show, perhaps you’re one of these zodiac signs, too.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the sign that’s most obsessed with being the center of attention, it should come as no surprise to see Leo topping this list. Believe it or not, the fire sign wants to receive the villain edit because they know it’s the easiest way to get people talking about them. Leos are also extremely competitive, so if the fixed sign ever pops up on your favorite competition program, don’t be shocked when the lion starts throwing elbows to make it across the finish line.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Scorpios are known for being intense, intimidating, and even vengeful, and if you cross them, they have no problem using their venom-filled words to hurt you back. It’s a defense mechanism more than anything — Scorpios are a water sign, after all — but it’s also a trait we’ve seen demonstrated by the best reality TV villains time and time again. Not to mention, mysterious Scorpios have an easy time identifying your weaknesses before you do since they spend a lot of their time watching from the sidelines. Some famous reality TV Scorpios include Brandi Glanville, Phaedra Parks, and Ramona Singer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the communicator of the zodiac, Geminis can not only outwit you in any argument, disagreement, or dispute but can also twist your words to make you look like the bad guy. Though the air sign tends to be rather popular, Geminis are just as famous for being two-faced gossips. Alex Hall from Selling The OC is a Gemini — just saying.