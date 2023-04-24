If you’re a reality TV buff, you’ve probably pictured yourself competing on your favorite programs before — maybe you’ve even sent in an audition tape or two. But according to an astrologer, there’s an ideal reality show for each zodiac sign, which means the series you’ve been watching for years may not be the show you’re destined to win. From cooking contests to talent shows, here’s a rundown of the reality show each zodiac sign would thrive on so you can start honing in on your skills to bring home that sweet prize money.

Reality television is so much more than people gossiping about one another and starting petty drama. It can serve as an outlet for your competitive side or help you share your talents with the world. Reality shows even give contestants the opportunity to build a following beyond the program, but if you’re not a stand-out competitor, you’re probably less likely to make any buzz. Here, astrologer Catherine Gerdes shares the reality programs each zodiac sign would perform the best on based on their personality traits and preferences. The next time you catch yourself fantasizing about being the next big reality TV star or winning the grand prize, you might want to throw on the show that’s best for your sign and start taking notes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As a fire sign, Aries isn’t afraid to take risks. That’s why Gerdes believes “a daring and competitive athletic show, like Naked and Afraid or Survivor are the perfect fits” for this thrill-seeking sign. “This allows them to lean into their inner warrior and show the world how brave they are,” says the astrologer.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle According to Gerdes, Taureans are most likely to choose a program that lets them show off their skills in the kitchen without having to deal with the cut-throat stakes of a high-intensity competition. “With [Taureans] love for food, a cooking or baking show is the chef's kiss,” posits the astrologer. “They could be wonderful contenders on shows like Cupcake Wars or Cake Boss — something cute without a Chef Ramsey level of aggression.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle It’s time to take your love of trivia night out of the bar and onto the national stage, dear Gemini. “For the mentally stimulated twins, a trivia show holds their stimulation and is the perfect show for them to grace as a contender,” Gerdes explains. “They would be an entertaining guest and worthy opponent on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle “For the sign that wants to make sure you're well-fed, a show with feel-good food like American Barbecue Showdown fulfills Cancer's hospitality focus and their covert competitive streak,” Gerdes claims. A show like this is perfect for the water sign because if they beat their opponents, at least they can offer them a bite as a consultation.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Leos always aspire to be the best-dressed in the room, so it only makes sense that the fire sign would set their sights on a program that highlights “fashion and glam,” like Project Runway or America’s Next Top Model, per Gerdes.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Virgos believe there’s always room for improvement, which is why Gerdes believes the sign would jump at the chance to be on a program like Queer Eye or even a home renovation show like Property Brothers because it gives them a chance to “showcase their analytical skills and work towards guests' personal level-up.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Sorry, Libras — you need to have a certain last name to make it on this show. “Since Kim K. is a Libra and the possible queen of reality TV, it's only fitting to say that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is Libra's growhouse,” says Gerdes. “The Libra ideals of balance and beauty get showcased from this family reality show blueprint.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle They say “If you can’t handle the heat, get out of the kitchen.” Gordon Ramsay, on the other hand, yells it. “As a Scorpio himself, Gordon Ramsey already shows us the energy of Scorpio's intensity,” Gerdes shares. “Not many can match Scorpio's ability to be transformed by harsh criticism (or dishing it out), so Scorpio is the perfect fit to withstand and be molded by participating in Kitchen Nightmares,” explains the astrologer.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Always having your passport ready is finally about to pay off for Sagittarians. “With their whimsical nature and desire to travel abroad, Sagittarius would thrive on Below Deck. And with their spontaneity, the romantic flings and behind-the-scenes drama aren't foreign territories [to them],” Gerdes tells Bustle.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Consider this your sign to brush up on your talents, dear Capricorn. According to the astrologer, the show that best suits your sign is America’s Got Talent because it satisfies your competitive streak and “allows [you] to shine.” Plus, the million-dollar prize will keep you “hungry to win.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the sign with some of the most unconventional vibes of the zodiac, it’s only fitting that Aquarians choose a program that lets them be as authentic as possible. “As a sign of eclectic traits and friend groups, a show like Real World has got a little bit of everything for an Aquarius to thrive, and would allow them to be their unconventional, free-spirited selves,” says Gerdes.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Get those vocal cords warm, Pisces, because it’s your time to shine. “As a creative sign, Pisces could be a fabulous contender on The Voice,” Gerdes claims. “Their angelic melodies are sure to put audiences in their feels.” Maybe you could even audition with a song by fellow Pisces, Rihanna.

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer