These 5 Zodiac Signs Are The Best At Saving Money

For many people, saving money is easier said than done. But for others, putting away a percentage of their paycheck each week is more than just a force of habit — it’s a necessity. Much like how astrology can tell us the kind of job we’d thrive in or how we prefer to spend our time, it can also determine how responsible we are with our finances. If you’re one of these five zodiac signs, you likely have a knack for saving money.

The placements named on this list aren’t just good with money because they think they have to be. It’s their innate practicality, responsibility, and discipline that makes saving money seem like a no-brainer. But that’s not the only thing these signs have in common. Unsurprisingly, the placements on this list are all either earth or air signs, because if there’s anyone who recognizes the importance of savings, it’s a stable earth sign and a well-balanced air sign. But just because your sun sign isn’t on this list doesn’t mean you’re inherently bad with money. Managing finances is a skill that can easily be learned, and so are the pragmatic personality traits that these five signs naturally inhabit. So if you want to start building up your savings, you might want to hit up your air and earth sign besties for some tips.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Goal-oriented Capricorn is notorious for being good with money. They enjoy watching their bank accounts go up, up, up, so they have no problem tightening their own purse strings, even when they can afford to spend a little extra on the good stuff.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Though their eccentric personalities may imply otherwise, Aquarians are very much aware of the power of a dollar. After all, the air signs are considered to be the humanitarians of the zodiac and therefore have likely witnessed how life-changing having access to finances can be firsthand.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Another earth sign, Virgos are naturally pragmatic in every sense of the word. Their organized minds are always planning ahead, which is why they can’t fully relax until they have a good amount of savings to fall back on.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Don’t let their aspirations of luxury and opulence fool you — as an earth sign, Taureans value stability more than anything. Sure, they like to splurge on spa treatments or treat themselves to a fancy meal every once in a while, but only when they’ve saved up a nice nest egg to do so.