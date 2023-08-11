These 5 Zodiac Signs Are The Best At Saving Money

For many people, saving money is easier said than done. But for others, putting away a percentage of their paycheck each week is more than just a force of habit — it’s a necessity. Much like how astrology can tell us the kind of job we’d thrive in or how we prefer to spend our time, it can also determine how responsible we are with our finances. If you’re one of these five zodiac signs, you likely have a knack for saving money.
The placements named on this list aren’t just good with money because they think they have to be. It’s their innate practicality, responsibility, and discipline that makes saving money seem like a no-brainer. But that’s not the only thing these signs have in common. Unsurprisingly, the placements on this list are all either earth or air signs, because if there’s anyone who recognizes the importance of savings, it’s a stable earth sign and a well-balanced air sign. But just because your sun sign isn’t on this list doesn’t mean you’re inherently bad with money. Managing finances is a skill that can easily be learned, and so are the pragmatic personality traits that these five signs naturally inhabit. So if you want to start building up your savings, you might want to hit up your air and earth sign besties for some tips.