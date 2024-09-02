These 3 Zodiac Signs Always Give People The Benefit Of The Doubt

Nobody likes everybody. It’s normal for some people to rub you the wrong way or clash with your personality, even if they’re nothing objectively off about them. Sometimes it’s just not a match! Other times, there may be more than incompatibility at play between you and another person, as sometimes people will do things that aren’t in line with your morals, which can portray them in a less-than-flattering light. At times like this, it’s easy to write someone off or assume the worst about them — but for some folks, seeing the good in people is easy, and giving them the benefit of the doubt feels natural. Could your zodiac sign make you more likely to try to see the best in people?

There are plenty of reasons why some folks might be able to focus more on people’s lovable qualities, and this can stem from past experiences in relationships, dynamics in their upbringing, or simply their personality type. But from an astrological perspective, a few planets could contribute to someone’s ability to look at others in a positive light. Jupiter is the planet of idealism and abundance, so it's got an unlimited supply of forgiveness to share and has no trouble seeing the silver lining in a stormy cloud. There’s also the sun, which symbolizes confidence, generosity, and warmth. Having Jupiter or the sun well placed in your birth chart (as in residing in a sign that it’s comfortable in and not clashing heavily with other planets) could certainly make someone more open-hearted when it comes to seeing people’s potential for good.

Your birthdate alone can’t determine exactly how you view the world or other people, but there are a few zodiac signs that almost always see the best in people.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

In the golden glow of the sunlight, everything looks a little warmer and more welcoming, doesn’t it? That’s why it makes so much sense that sun-ruled Leos would tend to see the good in people. These fun-loving and gregarious fire signs are optimists by nature, and it’s easy for these sunny personality types to look on the bright side instead of dwelling on the negatives.

Leos can be suckers for attention and they’re easily flattered, so if someone’s dishing out nice compliments or otherwise making them feel seen, they’re often willing to overlook some less-than-stellar qualities and simply appreciate the people around them for the positive traits they bring to the table.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Libras, symbolized by the cosmic scales, are constantly balancing things to figure out what’s fair and right. These intellectual air signs aim to stay objective in their thinking as they weigh out different perspectives and examine multiple sides of things — whether that means considering both sides of an argument or trying to understand the motives behind someone’s behavior. It’s these qualities that enable Libras to have such an easy time seeing the best in people.

Even if a Libra disagrees with you, they’ll try to understand where you’re coming from and why. Taking the time to see people’s humanity and make sense of their psyche naturally lends itself to seeing the best in them, so while Libras have a reputation for being “people pleasers,” they genuinely do try to acknowledge the good in everyone.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If there was one eternal optimist in the zodiac, it would most definitely be Pisces. These gentle and open-hearted water signs are true idealists and dreamers, and they’re always connecting with deeper meaning in life and looking beyond the surface level of life. Pisces are traditionally ruled by the boundless planet Jupiter, giving them enormous depth and empathy for other people’s plights.

Because of this, Pisces has no problem seeing the best in people. In fact, it can be a little too easy for them to overlook red flags or view situations with rose-colored glasses on. While Pisces could definitely benefit from learning to set some stronger boundaries, their capacity to see the light and goodness in others is inspiring, and it allows them to connect with people from all walks of life on a meaningful level.