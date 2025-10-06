Situationships have a way of sneaking up on you. One minute you’re texting someone new, going on cute dates, and enjoying fun hookups. The next, you’re three months into a confusing relationship and unsure if you’ll ever fully commit.

Is this person your partner? Are you just friends? That confusing gray area is the defining feature of a situationship. Since there’s no sense of commitment, these connections tend to fizzle out once the honeymoon phase is over. Either that or one person will get cold feet and deliver a classic line like, “I have a lot going on right now. I don’t think I’m ready for anything serious.”

Sometimes situationships are fun and carefree, and that’s just what you’re in the mood for. Other times, they’re downright heartbreaking. When it comes to astrology, certain zodiac signs don’t really mind a fun, frivolous connection. For others, they see situationships as a problem to be fixed — and they’re really good at doing so.

Instead of existing in a confusing middle ground for months, they might speak up and share exactly what they want as a way to make things official. Their ability to clarify what they want helps define the relationship and makes it more real. For others, they might realize they need to try harder if they want to find love, and just like that, they’ll share their feelings as a way to build the connection.

Here, the three zodiac signs that are most likely to turn a situationship into a relationship.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

If a Leo wants to turn their situationship into a relationship, they 100% will. This fire sign has enough self-confidence to tell a would-be partner exactly what they want and expect out of love, and they aren’t afraid to keep pushing until they get it.

You’ll never catch a Leo sitting around while their date leaves them on a read. Instead, they’ll say, “Either we do it my way or I’m gone.” While they might put up with an on-again-off-again situation for a while — they do love the chase, after all — there always comes a time when they’ve had enough and need to start laying down the law.

A Leo can take someone who isn’t “ready to commit” and turn them into a life-long partner, often with nothing more than a strongly-worded text. In many cases, you’ll see them hard-launching their relationship on Instagram the very next day.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

As a fun, outgoing air sign, the Libras of the world have what it takes to reel people in. It’s not uncommon for a first date to turn into a full-on fling that lasts for months. They love to send and receive flirty texts, and often enjoy the games that come with being in a situationship.

That is, until their ruling planet kicks in. As a sign governed by Venus, the planet of love, it’s only a matter of time before they catch feelings and start craving something more. And once the shift occurs, they’ll do whatever it takes to make the relationship official.

Libras are big-time flirts, so they often start by amping up their sultry side. From there, they’ll start boosting the connection. If their situationship revolves around weekend hookups, for example, they’ll propose a Wednesday night date — just to see what happens. Slowly but surely, they’ll turn the casual situationship into something real.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18)

Situationships never last long when a Capricorn is around. If they find themselves a few weeks into dating someone new, and it still isn’t official, they’ll start to work their earth sign magic. To help their partner see the light, they’ll paint a picture of the future and talk up all of their good qualities on a more regular basis.

Capricorns are determined members of the zodiac, which means they’ll also come up with a not-so-subtle game plan to boost their connection. They’ll send strategic texts, schedule more dates, and insert themselves as an invaluable person in their partner’s life. “Oh, do you need a ride to the airport? I’m free!”

By the end of a first date, a Capricorn will know if a relationship is going somewhere, even if it starts as a situationship. You’ll never see them wasting precious time on a lost cause, but they will give it their all when true love is on the line.