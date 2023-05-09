If you’ve ever been to a SoulCycle spin class, then you know the atmosphere is, well, intense. The room is dark, the music is bumping, and everyone’s pedaling a mile a minute. It’s a lot to take in, which is why certain zodiac signs love SoulCycle — and others go once before retreating back to the serenity of their yoga mat.

According to astrologers, the signs drawn to SoulCycle are the ones that thrive off of the high energy of a spin class, and especially one that has a club-like environment where you get to meet new people, have a party on your bike, and leave dripping in sweat. SoulCycle also describes itself as a “sanctuary” where “breakthroughs” can happen, which can appeal to folks who are on a mission to find themselves or overcome mental hurdles during their workout.

“Each zodiac sign has unique qualities that make them well-suited for certain activities, and SoulCycle is no exception,” says TikTok astrologer May On. She points to fire signs and air signs, in particular, since they’re high energy and community-driven. The unique environment of SoulCycle caters to these natural tendencies, On tells Bustle, so they’re (quite literally) hooked the moment they clip into their bike.

Here are the five zodiac signs that are most likely to thrive in SoulCycle, according to astrologers.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Shutterstock

Aries, driven by the planet Mars, loves a good sweat and a good time, says astrologer Stina Garbis. And both of these things are possible when you’re cycling to a beat.

“Always up for a challenge, Aries individuals thrive in environments that push them to their limits,” says On. They’re also competitive, but since SoulCycle doesn’t have a leadership board (unlike other group fitness classes), these zodiac signs look for ways to compete with themselves.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Shutterstock

You won’t catch a Gemini doing the 12-3-30 workout anytime soon — it’s just too repetitive. Instead, they’re all about workouts that are a little more mentally stimulating — kind of like a spin class.

“Symbolized by the twins, Geminis are known for their adaptability and quick-thinking nature,” says On. It’s why they’re drawn to the dynamics of SoulCycle, with its rapid transitions and varied intensities. “As they navigate the fast-paced, ever-changing landscape of a SoulCycle workout, Geminis can showcase their ability to think on their feet and adapt to new challenges,” she says.

They also love to be part of a group, Garbis explains. It’s why Geminis positively live for the club-like environment of the studio. Catch them staying after class to chat in the locker rooms.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Shutterstock

“Leos, represented by the lion, are natural-born performers who love being the center of attention,” says On. Not only will they sit right in the front row at SoulCycle, but they’ll also vie for a chance to ride on the podium at the head of the class.

Leos are also there for fun. According to On, they’re all about pulsing music, moody lighting, and enthusiastic instructors. If a Leo gets a shoutout during the workout, even better. “As they cycle in sync with the beat, Leos can revel in the spotlight, feeling empowered and invigorated by the high-energy atmosphere,” On says.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Shutterstock

As one of the most adventurous, high-energy zodiac signs, it makes total sense that a Sagittarius would find themselves at SoulCycle. “They're always up for a good time,” On says, and everything about the class — the energy, the music, the motivating instructors — aligns perfectly with their personality.

In fact, they might even dream of becoming an instructor one day. They’ve been known to yell out encouraging words to the rest of the class, especially if they’re an established SoulCycler.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Shutterstock

As an air sign and the humanitarian of the zodiac, Aquarians are down for any type of workout that involves making friends. “The more social the workout is, the more they feel alive,” Garbis says. And SoulCycle fits the bill. They'll be the ones showing up before class to schmooze with the instructors and strike up convos to make workout buddies.

According to Garbis, Aquarians also have a different idea about what constitutes a tough workout. They won’t be satisfied unless they’re drenched in sweat by the end, which is why they’d love the 45 minutes of intense cardio that a SoulCycle class provides.

Sources:

May On, astrologer

Stina Garbis, astrologer