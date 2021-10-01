3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Struggle With A Breakup

If you’re the type of person who can’t seem to function for weeks after a breakup, but all your exes seem to have no problem moving on, astrology may be to blame. (Alternatively, maybe you just listened to “good 4 u” too many times.) You may not realize it, but how you deal with the end of a relationship may be influenced by your zodiac sign. If you’re a sensitive Water sign, breakups tend to affect you most, and you may find it difficult to stop caring about your ex long after you split.

Of all the signs in the zodiac, Air and Fire signs tend to move on the most quickly — Gemini especially so. According to astrologer Elisa Robyn, PhD, although they can do well in a committed relationship, Gemini has the ability to recognize when something just isn’t working. Since they’re very logical, they’re less likely to believe in “The One” than some of the more spiritual or romantic signs. Because of that, they tend to be more optimistic about finding someone new.

“This Air sign has earned a reputation for fun, creativity, and a love of new experiences,” Robyn says. “Like most Air signs, Geminis are happiest living in their heads and ignoring deep emotions. For this reason, they may spend two weeks crying and grieving, but will find this boring very quickly.”

Another sign that typically moves on fast is Gemini’s fellow Air sign, Aquarius. Like Gemini, the zodiac’s water bearer is more logical than emotional. According to Robyn, they’re known for their ability to detach and disassociate from their feelings, mentally process them, and move forward.

“This freedom-loving sign might sob for a few days after a breakup, but then they’ll move on knowing they can be done with the past,” she says. “Freedom will always call to them as a way to heal from any wound.”

Now that you know which zodiac signs move on quickly, here are the three zodiac signs most likely to struggle with a breakup.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) The Moon-ruled Cancer can be a very sensitive and moody sign that has a hard time letting go of the past. “Like the crab, once they get something in their claw, they won’t loosen their grip and will try to make sense of it while crushing it,” Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic, tells Bustle. “Some days will be good and some days will be bad for Cancer, but they’ll constantly reminisce about their past, trying to get back to that place where they can express their love to their partner again.” Cancers feel most complete when they have a partner to nurture and give their love to. If they don’t have someone they need to take care of, they may feel a bit hollow. The crab is deeply emotional and will need to find healthy ways to deal with emotional triggers post-breakup. According to Garbis, finding people they can turn to can help them move on. “Cancer needs support to heal not only from their present relationship but also from their past,” she says. “Eating good wholesome food with loved ones could also be excellent medicine for them.”

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) The intense and broody Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, which governs the 8th House of Sex, Death, and Marriage. Like Cancer, the scorpion tends to have a hard time with breakups due to their deeply emotional nature. “When Scorpio dedicates themselves to their relationship, it becomes their everything,” Garbis says. “When a relationship ends, it can destroy Scorpio and their inner sense of security which is already on thin ice. They may find themselves obsessing and possibly even plotting revenge against their previous partner.” If Scorpio feels like they’ve been wronged, resentment may fester, blocking them from moving forward. For them to move on in a healthy way, Scorpio needs to vent to a confidante, or their bitterness may become destructive. “Scorpio can get very depressed and can get lost in a sea of sadness,” Garbis says. “They need someone to come in and listen to them, so that they can work through their emotions.”

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) When Neptune-ruled Pisces experiences a breakup, it can sadden them to the core. Pisces puts their whole heart and soul into their relationships, making their partner the center of their world from the start. “Like the other water signs, Pisces longs to merge with their partner, and when their relationship fails, they feel as if they have failed or that their partner has failed them,” Garbis says. Because of this, moving on is often a long struggle. Pisces like to live in the dreamy fantasy world they create in their head, so when reality hits, it hits hard. Since Pisces tends to lose themselves in their relationship, moving on may require some alone time and self-reflection. “Pisces who equate sex with love may need to find ways to channel their sexual and emotional energy somewhere else,” Garbis says. “For Pisces, stepping out of themselves to help another will also help them find relief from the pain.”

Sources

Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic

Elisa Robyn, PhD, astrologer