When you think about which zodiac signs are most likely to cheat, chances are, you probably have one or two that immediately come to mind. Sorry, Gemini. The reality is, all zodiac signs have their share of cheaters. But some zodiac signs are more likely to cheat than others, and some will even go the extra mile to make sure that they don’t get caught.

"We all have our needs in a relationship, but for a number of people, faithfulness is their highest priority," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Bustle. "Since we can't help who we fall in love with, sometimes we fall in love with people that are prone to being unfaithful."

To understand why some signs cheat more than others, it’s important to know the basics of each sign. In the zodiac, there are three "main modalities," or ways in which a zodiac sign’s characteristics are experienced, expressed, or approached. Cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn) typically like taking the initiative. Fixed signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius) like to keep the status quo, and mutable signs (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces) tend to be very adaptable.

Because of this, fixed signs are much more likely to stay faithful in relationships than everyone else. "These are signs that generally do not like change. One of their main roles in their existence is stability," Mckean says. "That's not to say that all of them will only be faithful — we're all subject to the complex nature of being human — but there's a much higher chance of fixed signs being faithful than other signs."

Of course, not every person who falls under a certain sign is destined to be unfaithful. Digging deeper into someone’s birth chart can give you a better idea of how likely it is for them to cheat. But if you’re just looking at sun signs, here’s a rundown on the five most unfaithful signs in the zodiac.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) Margaret FlatleyBustle Fiery Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet of action, aggression, and sexuality. “This is one sign that has an extremely high sex drive, and also has a tendency to get bored easily,” astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. “Their partner needs to be on their toes to keep them from looking elsewhere.” Aries signs fall in love quickly but can fall out of it just as fast. If their partner no longer seems new exciting, they may be tempted to explore other opportunities. Aries is most likely to lose interest in any zodiac sign who can’t keep up with their fast pace. For instance, the slow and steady Taurus may end up boring the ram as time goes on. The soft and gentle Cancer may also be a little too emotional for Aries to handle. It’s why Taurus and Cancer are two zodiac signs Aries is most likely to cheat on. It’s worth noting, however, that Aries is one sign that’s most likely to cheat without thinking. According to astrologer Amy Tripp, their impulses and desires can get in the way of their best judgement. Rams tend to act without thinking of the consequences. Instead, they do whatever feels right in the moment. If they were in the right mood and someone highly attractive came along, Aries may just go with it. It’s more likely for Aries to have one night stands than an on-going affair. But if someone does happen to keep their interest for longer than a few hours, they may try to keep things going. For instance, a zodiac sign most likely to tempt Aries to cheat is Aquarius. According to Monahan, these two signs sextile each other, which means they’re 60 degrees apart. This type of aspect makes for a flirty and “sizzling” combo. “Both are creative and imaginative lovers, they are also extremely versatile, ready to try anything new,” she says. Aries will try their best to hide an affair, however, they may have a hard time doing so. At first, they may view it as an exciting challenge. However, "they tend to be too hasty and impatient, which can cause mistakes to be made," Tripp says. They won't outright admit to cheating without being prompted, but if confronted, they will be direct about it.

2 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret FlatleyBustle Among all the signs in the zodiac, it should come as no surprise that Gemini is the one sign that’s most likely to cheat. After all, they are symbolized by the duality of the twins, so there are at least two sides of their personality that you need to be aware of. Plus, Gemini is a mutable sign. “These are the signs that tend to be more malleable and open to suggestion and desire,” Monahan says. “Gemini, being a mutable air sign, can be one of the worst culprits for cheating. Gemini has an incessant need for stimulation and gets bored easily in relationships.” You never quite know just what you’re getting into with a Gemini. According to Mckean, Geminis need variety, freedom, and flexibility in their lives in order to be happy. "They are the social butterflies of the zodiac so mingling or chatting with people they meet throughout their day fulfills their desire to communicate and socialize," she says. Geminis tend to have doubles of everything (sometimes multiples), and that doesn't stop at material objects. "The reason for the duplication is because they want to satisfy both the emotional and the mental facets of their desires," Mckean says. Sometimes, that may involve exploring several relationships at the same time. But to a Gemini, this may not count as cheating. "Being the wordsmiths they are, they tend to have a much looser definition of what being loyal means," she says. If you’re dating a Gemini and you want to be monogamous, it’s important to make that desire known. You can’t just assume that a Gemini is on the same page as you. Although they never intend to cheat, sometimes it just happens. When it does, Geminis will find a way to talk around it. "Gemini are very clever and would find ways to hide their cheating from their partner," Tripp says. "If caught, they are more likely to tell you what you want to hear, but don't be surprised if they do it again." Of course, this isn't the case for every Gemini, but just something to take note of. When it comes to the type of cheating they do, being intellectual Air signs, Geminis are the types to cheat over text or social media. They’ll send flirty DMs to people who catch their interest. Sometimes exchanging sexy texts and photos will be the extent of their cheating, and they won’t have any real intention to take it to a physical level. Just having a secret online flirtation can be exciting for them. Gemini is most likely to cheat on a sign like Pisces, who’s a sentimental and emotional dreamer. If Gemini were to find someone who is more of an intellectual match, they would start something with them. But if Gemini were to be tempted to cheat by one zodiac sign in particular, they would most likely cheat with their “cosmic counterpart,” Sagittarius. According to Monahan, “There is a temptation from the archer that is hard for Gemini to resist.”

3 Libra (September 23 - October 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Libra, being a Venus-ruled sign, is the ultimate romantic and are extremely relationship focused. Despite being a chatty social creature, Libras are natural lovers and pacifists, Mckean says. They're symbolized by scales, so balance is important to them and having a good relationship is part of that. If a Libra cheats, it's because they're seeking to fulfill what they feel they're not getting from their partner in the relationship. They will feel horribly guilty about cheating, but in order to keep the peace, they will do their best to hide it from you. "Libras aren't as clandestine as Scorpio or Pisces, and they're not as quick as a Gemini, so often it's their own actions that are witnessed in broad daylight by friends that tend to give away their affair," Mckean says. Once they're confronted by their partner, they will initially try to deny it. They may even try to hold off on having this conversation for as long as possible. According to Monahan, they prefer a passive approach. They may try to get their partner to end the relationship, or see if their affair fizzles out naturally. However, once they’re cornered, they will be honest. "Take comfort in the fact that they will be authentic with you and you'll understand that they genuinely didn't intend to cheat," McKean says. "As long you keep your Libra fulfilled, you will have a faithful partner." Libra enjoys being romanced, and would most likely cheat on a sign like Virgo or Capricorn. These two Earth signs are serious and practical. Although they may provide Libra with security, the relationship may lack the type of passion and romance that Libra truly desires. According to Monahan, Aquarius would be the sign that Libra would be most likely to cheat with. The Aquarius-Libra connection is an “intense and all-consuming pull.” With these two, there’s a magnetic and strong sexual connection.

4 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle "In truth, Scorpio is one of the most faithful of all the signs; however, if they cheat, they are likely to hide it," Mckean says. That's because keeping secrets is in a Scorpio's very nature. But when it comes to cheating in a relationship, she says, there's often a much deeper reason behind why a Scorpio will wander. Although there's never a good excuse for cheating, a typical loyal Scorpio will decide to cheat due to deep emotional wounds or disconnect. Some Scorpios may even enjoy the risks of a "clandestine romance because they get a thrill from keeping such a scandal a deep secret," Mckean says. Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, which is the planet of what’s mysterious and hidden. So when it comes to hiding an affair, Scorpios might be the most skilled at it. According to Tripp, they might be "highly secretive and controlling" about what is made public about them and they will take extra measures to cover their tracks. Sex plays an enormous part in reinforcing a relationship with Scorpio, so if this part of their current relationship is not strong, they may look elsewhere. A sign they’d most likely cheat on is Leo. The zodiac’s royal lion is very ambitious, loves being in the spotlight, and is a little on the selfish side. If Leo doesn’t give Scorpio enough attention, the scorpion may end up looking elsewhere. According to Monahan, their fellow fixed sign, Taurus, is one sign they might cheat with. “These two signs are 180 degrees opposite each other and all this lusty passionate energy lends itself to a lot of sexual chemistry,” she says. The good thing is, Scorpios do value loyalty in their relationships. So in the event that they get caught cheating, they probably won't do it again. "Usually Scorpio goes through some sort of crisis situation but comes out of it completely changed and renewed like a phoenix rising from the ashes," Tripp says. "This is why they're the sign of total transformation."

5 Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Pisces, like Gemini and Libra, is another sign of duality. As you can see, they are symbolized by two fish swimming in opposite directions. "They are intrigued by polarities so they tend to be magnetized by what is opposite to the relationship they are in," Mckean says. "Wearing rose-colored glasses, the grass always looks more lush on the other side, as they have delusional and escapist tendencies when the going gets rough." Pisces being the sensitive souls they are, they can be feeling super overwhelmed in general about the state of play in the world. “Pisces are ruled by Netune, the planet of fantasy and illusion, which can mean they have unrealistic expectations when it comes to love and romance,” Monahan says. They may get easily tempted by other options, especially ones that are being presented to them. For instance, if they feel a magnetic connection with someone, Pisces would be tempted to see where things go. The zodiac’s fish is a big believer in soulmate connections. One zodiac sign that they’d have a strong soulmate-like pull to is Scorpio. According to Monahan, their fellow water sign is one they’d most likely cheat with. “Scorpio loves to indulge Pisces fantasist side,” she says. These two will end up having an emotional affair that eventually turns physical. A zodiac sign they’re most likely to cheat on is Aquarius. The airy water bearer is independent, values their freedom, and tends to be aloof in relationships. Aquarius intellectualizes emotions, while Pisces feels things deeply and wants to share their feelings in-depth. It’s how they bond with their partner. Pisces will start to look elsewhere if they feel like Aquarius doesn’t really care, even if that’s far from being the case. When it comes to keeping secrets, Pisces are very good at it. "They simply feel it's not their business to share anyone else's business, including their own," she says. Although a Pisces will enjoy their affair, they don't take joy in cheating. If they're unhappy in their current situation, they tend to give into their fantasies and will get swept up into an affair. Since they don't like conflict, they will try to hide it as much as they can. The good thing is, cheating isn't in their nature. As long as you are a gentle and empathetic partner, Mckean says, your Pisces will be faithful.

If you're dating any of the above "cheater signs," you don't have to worry. Just because they're known for cheating, it doesn't mean your partner is going to cheat eventually. So many other factors go into whether or not a person will cheat. When it comes to astrology, some people may have other aspects in their birth chart that can possibly counteract the cheater effect of their Sun sign. But at the end of the day, anyone is capable of cheating. It doesn't matter which zodiac sign you are. Gemini, Scorpio, Libra, Pisces, and Aries are just the select few who are more likely to do it and will try to hide it.

Sources

Cindy Mckean, astrologer

Amy Tripp, astrologer

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer and owner of Venus in Retrograde