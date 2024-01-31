These 3 Zodiac Signs Love Thirsty Thursday

For the uninitiated, Thirsty Thursday is the age-old tradition where you go to a bar on Thursday evening, snag some happy hour specials, and drink the night away — even though you know full well that you have work in the morning.

Typically, Thirsty Thursday is a big event on college campuses, but it’s also a ritual that many elder millennials won’t let go of. And why should they? It’s the perfect way to welcome the weekend a day early, and it’s also the best excuse to go out with friends.

For some zodiac signs, a weeknight trip to the bar sounds like a total nightmare, as they’d much prefer to be in bed by nine. But according to astrologer Stina Garbis, other zodiac signs live for Thirsty Thursday because they have boundless energy and an even bigger desire to have fun.

No surprises here, but many fire signs love this tradition, says Garbis. They’re always looking for a theme night or a chance to get dressed up, and Thirsty Thursday is it. Other signs cherish it for the way it brings people together. After all, nothing bonds a friend group faster than a mid-week party.

Below, the three zodiac signs who will always go out on Thirsty Thursday, according to an astrologer.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

SolStock/E+/Getty Images

While any water sign would be happy to meet up for a drink, Cancer is the one who most wants to keep the tradition of Thirsty Thursdays alive.

They’re ruled by the emotional moon, which means they deeply value rituals and friend-related activities. If they started going out on Thursday nights in college, then they’ll be keen to keep the fun alive forever.

Cancer is also in it for the relaxed dive bar energy, as well as the Thursday night specials and deals, says Garbis. They love a cheap drink and a basket of fries. “They’ll also be the person finishing your beer if you don’t get to it,” she says.

This sign is the perfect Thirsty Thursday companion, too. According to Garbis, Cancer always goes into mom mode during a night out. They keep the group together, order Ubers, and text to make sure everyone gets home safely.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Frazao Studio Latino/E+/Getty Images

By the time Thursday night rolls around, Leo is more than ready to start the weekend with a fun night of drinking and dancing, says Garbis. They’re the best at organizing outings, too, so they’ll blow up the group chat until everyone’s on board.

This fire sign lives for an alliterative theme night, like a Taco Tuesday. They’re always down for a silly tradition or cheesy occasion, especially if it means they can get dressed up and take a million pics.

Leo also likes to treat their friends, and Thirsty Thursday is the perfect time to do it, says Garbis. This weekly tradition is their fave because it allows them to meet up with their besties and show them some love with a round of shots and snacks for the table.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Caia Image/Collection Mix: Subjects/Getty Images

If they could, Sagittarius would go out every single night of the week. This fire sign has endless amounts of energy, so they’re always down to meet up with friends and go out on the town, even after a busy work day, says Garbis.

Thirsty Thursday events tend to draw a big crowd, and Sagittarius is all about it. If they can’t find anyone willing to go out with them, they’ll stop by the bar alone and dance late into the night with a margarita. (And they’ll make a bunch of random friends, too.)

“Sagittarians can also do anything with a hangover,” says Garbis, so the fact they have work in the morning never stops them from having fun. As a sign ruled by adventurous Jupiter, they’ll go all-out on a Thursday night, and then put their faith in a bagel and an iced coffee to get them through their Friday.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer