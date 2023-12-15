Here’s The Holiday Drink That Matches Your Zodiac Sign’s Vibe

The holidays only come once a year, so you might as well lean into the cheer while you still can. Set aside time to rewatch your favorite festive films, get a lot of use out of your ugliest sweaters, and opt for a seasonal cocktail over your usual order.

Whether you prefer a sweet nightcap that makes you want to cuddle up by the fire or a hearty bev with a spicy cinnamon kick, each zodiac sign has a festive drink that matches their vibe to a T. So the next time you’re meeting your besties for a pre-holiday happy hour, you might want to give your spiritually connected sip a try.

From classics like eggnog to new-age faves like the tea-infused cocktails, there’s a seasonal beverage for everyone. The holiday spirit doesn’t have to stop at just boozy drinks, though, because you can never go wrong with a cup of hot cocoa or a peppermint-flavored tea. The bottom line is: There are so many festive drinks to choose from, and so little time to enjoy them.

Luckily, if you can’t decide between imbibing wine and whiskey or sipping on something that doubles as a treat, your zodiac sign can help point you in the right direction. To find out which holiday drink you should be spending the rest of the season with, keep reading.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

stphillips/E+/Getty Images

Festive Jell-O Shot

A high-energy sign like Aries needs a drink that’s just as fiery as they are, which is why a festive Jell-O shot is the perfect holiday drink for rams. This sign is spontaneous and fun, just like the unorthodox holiday drink. If you’re looking to include the funky drink in your party spread, try a Jell-O shot recipe that will have your guests decking the halls in no time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mulled Wine

Taureans walk the line of living in the lap of luxury while also being major creatures of habit. That’s why mulled wine is the perfect choice for the earth sign because they can live out their quiet luxury fantasies while cozying up at home with a comforting beverage.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Buttered Rum

Represented by the twins, Geminis have a reputation for having two sides. Buttered rum gives off major Gem energy because it boasts a delicious taste that’s both sweet and strong — something that the air sign can totally relate to.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Shutterstock

Hot Cocoa

As the biggest homebodies of the zodiac, Cancers are more likely to gravitate toward a warm cup of hot cocoa than something alcoholic. You can’t blame them — after all, there’s nothing better than sipping hot chocolate by the fire while watching a classic holiday movie.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Espresso Martini

Leos are all about having a good time, and nothing gets the party started (or keeps the party going) quite like an espresso martini. It can even be made extra special for the season with the addition of peppermint flavor or a crushed candy cane rim.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Hot Toddy

As an earth sign, it’s practically in Virgo’s nature to pick a drink that’s earthy and bitter, but also has a soft — or in this case, sweet — side. Hot toddies check off every box for the mutable sign, so the next time you want to treat your Virgo bestie to a seasonal cocktail, go ahead and put the warm whiskey drink on your tab.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Kameleon007/E+/Getty Images

Champagne

Libras are all about aesthetics, and if there’s one drink that’ll look good in every Instagram pic this season, it’s a glass of bubbly. Champagne is classy, sophisticated, and attractive — it might as well be an honorary Libra.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

White Russian

Mysterious Scorpio deserves a drink that matches their alluring personality, which is why the water sign pairs best with a White Russian. It’s the ultimate cool-girl drink and a Scorpio would definitely be the type to casually impress everyone with their order as they slip away to enjoy it in the corner of the party.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Shutterstock

Coquito

As the adventurers of the zodiac, it’s only fitting that Sagittarius’ holiday bev of choice is something that they may have learned about from their travels. Coquito is a traditional Puerto Rican holiday drink made with white rum, coconut cream, milk, and more, and has the fire sign’s name all over it. This drink order matches the archer’s ability to try new things and stray from what’s basic.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Eggnog

A traditional sign like Capricorn will always opt for the traditional holiday choice: eggnog. It’s classic and reliable — no wonder the earth sign loves it so much. The sea goat is also very loyal, so they stay true to their favorite drink and feel there is no need to try something new.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Grasshopper

Being the eccentric sign that they are, Aquarians will never pass up the opportunity to order the most unique cocktail concoctions they can find. Enter the Grasshopper, which is green with a refreshingly minty taste. It’s not the most popular choice among everyone, but that doesn’t bother the air sign.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Brent Hofacker / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images

Earl Grey Old-Fashioned

Known for their dreamy personalities and spiritual beliefs, Pisces can appreciate the calming and grounding benefits of tea, especially Earl Grey. For that reason, you can expect to catch the water sign sipping on an Earl Grey old-fashioned around the holidays. It’s also a very romantic, artist-type drink, which is right up Pisces’ alley.