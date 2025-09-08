These 3 Zodiac Signs Would Never Block Their Ex

After a breakup, many people will go out of their way to completely forget about their ex. They’ll erase photos, get rid of gifts, and unfollow them on social media. Then, to really seal the deal, they’ll sometimes go no contact, which means deleting their ex’s number, moving on, and never speaking to them again.

For certain zodiac signs, the idea of going no contact sends a shiver down their spine. Unless their breakup was particularly traumatic, they prefer to leave the door ever-so-slightly open to past partners — and some even go so far as to remain friends.

While Scorpios like to burn bridges and Leos will never forget who hurt them, other members of the zodiac are a little less strict after a relationship ends. Some will keep their ex’s number for the sake of the plot, so they can text them late at night — just to see what happens.

Others are good at transitioning people from partners to pals. They would never go no contact because it would mean potentially missing out on a really great friendship. Meanwhile, other signs secretly hope to rekindle things with their ex and wouldn’t dream of deleting their digits. Here, the three zodiac signs that are the least likely to go no contact.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

Any Libra would struggle to delete an ex’s number, and it’s all thanks to their ruling planet, Venus. This loving celestial body is what helps them feel extra close and connected to the people they care about, and it can be a tough spell to break.

Add in their air sign energy, and you have a sign that thrives on creating a massive social circle. Libras are notoriously good at making friends, and they include exes in that line-up. Once someone’s in their life, they like to keep them there forever.

Instead of permanently closing a door after a breakup, a Libra would be more than willing to explore other possibilities, even if it just means texting every couple of months or occasionally throwing a like on Instagram. That said, they wouldn’t think it was weird to become besties with an ex, either.

As a sign represented by the scales of justice, Libras avoid messy breakups at all costs, preferring instead to keep the peace and work through any misunderstandings. If they have bad blood with an ex, they won’t rest until they can talk it out and get back on good terms.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19)

While fellow water signs Cancer and Scorpio like to protect themselves after a breakup, someone with prominent Pisces placements would seriously hate the idea of cutting ties with an ex, even if they secretly know they should.

As a Neptune-ruled water sign, emotional Pisces prefer to pine away for their former lovers, almost in a poetic type of way. They’ll remember the good times, check their phone for missed texts, and magically forget about all the reasons why they broke up.

Pisces can be a little too good at forgiving people, too, which means they’re always open to rekindling a romance. Many will hold out hope that their ex will change, learn a lesson, or mature into the partner they’ve always wanted. By going no contact, they would never get to see if their wishes came true.

Immediately after a breakup, a Pisces might dramatically hover their finger over the “delete” button on their phone, but ultimately decide to keep that last line of connection alive. Luckily, dreamy Pisces are often able to move on as their memories slowly fade and they find someone new.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17)

While some signs go no contact as a way to protect their emotions, an Aquarius couldn’t be bothered to go through the effort to send their ex’s number to the phone graveyard. Once a relationship ends, they tend to move on with their day as if nothing happened and often find it easy to recover quickly.

As a social air sign, Aquarians have a lot of people to fall back on for support, and it can help them sail through a breakup without experiencing too much of an emotional toll. They might even have a new date lined up for that very same evening. After a breakup, an Aquarius would think that going no contact is overly dramatic or unnecessary.

Some like to keep their exes' numbers so they can text them at random when they’re bored. Because they don’t hold a grudge, Aquarians are often open to talking to their exes, kicking off a FWB situation, or even becoming actual pals.

Aquarians can be very direct, too, which means they’re likely to say exactly what they’re thinking. Once they talk to their ex and air things out, they often want to keep them in their life.