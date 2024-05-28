These 3 Zodiac Signs Make The Worst Bridesmaids

Getting married is a huge deal, and selecting the perfect crew of people for your wedding party can be a game-changer for your big day and the many months leading up to it. Bridesmaids are one of the most important parts of any wedding, as they’re generally expected to help with pre-wedding festivities like planning bachelorette parties and attending dress fittings — not to mention all of the actual wedding-related events. Plenty of personality quirks could make certain people a less-than-ideal fit for the wedding party, but are there any zodiac signs that make particularly bad bridesmaids?

While everyone has their preferences and desires around their wedding party, most people would consider the best bridesmaids to be flexible, responsive, supportive, and a good team player. And truthfully, any member of the zodiac could fit the bill in their own unique ways. For example, fire signs know how to party and hype up the bride while quick-thinking air signs are great at social skills and teamwork. Meanwhile, earth signs have you covered with pragmatic details and logistical planning, and water signs are amazing for emotional support and holding space for your feelings.

Whether or not someone will be a good bridesmaid can’t be determined by a sun sign alone, as everyone has an entire birth chart full of planetary placements that work together and create a one-of-a-kind personality — so there’s no need to switch up anyone on your list based on their birthday. However, there are a few zodiac signs whose stereotypical qualities might make being the ideal bridesmaid a little more challenging.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Leos are known for their love of the spotlight, which makes sense, as they’re the only sign of the zodiac ruled by the sun itself. These generous and gregarious fire signs love to feel special, seen, and appreciated, so they often make fantastic maids of honor. They’ll go above and beyond to support their friends on their special day.

Unfortunately, being relegated to the role of a bridesmaid instead of a maid of honor could trigger some ego sensitivities in a Leo, especially if their friendship with the bride is the source of any insecurities. Leos want to be the star of the show — or at least of the bridal party — so they may be a little salty or even competitive with the maid of honor if they feel like they’re second in command.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

No one is more fun to celebrate with than a Sagittarius, so putting your Sag friend in your wedding party guarantees good times. However, these free-spirited fire signs aren’t usually the best when it comes to planning far in advance, as they’re extremely spontaneous.

They’re very happy-go-lucky and optimistic, so they tend to trust that things will work out rather than pinning down every detail to ensure it — which is great for a wild night out, but could be a little stressful when organizing your big day. So if you’re someone who expects your bridesmaids to stick to a strict schedule and orchestrate a lot of solid plans ahead of time, these freedom-loving fire signs have the potential to struggle.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Dreamy Pisces are one of the most romantic and sensitive signs of the zodiac, so they’d be thrilled to be there for you on your big day. However, some Pisces may have difficulty keeping up when it comes to logistical issues like details, timing, and scheduling.

These ethereal water signs are deeply involved in their emotional inner landscape, so they have a reputation for being a little loopy or “out there” at times. While they’ll always show up for you with compassion and a non-judgmental ear to listen, they may not necessarily show up on time or remember all the details of what you’ve said — which could present some frustrations when fulfilling certain bridesmaid duties.