These 3 Zodiac Signs Spend The Most Money On Their Friends' Weddings

While it’s always nice to be invited to a friend’s wedding, it automatically means you’re about to spend a lot of money. Between the bridal shower and bachelorette party, you can expect to blow a couple hundred — or even a couple thousand — dollars as you pay for gifts, food, and travel. And that’s not even counting the cost of the wedding day itself.

Even if you’re only a guest on your friend’s big day and not in the actual bridal party, the tab can still quickly add up. You might have to buy a new outfit or book a hotel, and you’ll need to drop some dough on a gift as well. The pricy cost of a wedding annoys the practical, frugal, and stingy signs of the zodiac, but for others, spending money on a friend is truly NBD.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, certain zodiac signs are more than happy to splash out for a pal’s wedding, and it has everything to do with their ruling planet. Certain celestial bodies are associated with generosity, which means they’re more inclined to pick the fanciest gift off their friend’s registry.

There are also certain signs who take their friend’s wedding experience very seriously. They’re invested in the romance, but they also want to help ensure that everyone makes amazing memories. As a result, it means they’re more than happy to invest their time, energy — and cash.

Below, the three zodiac signs who spend the most on their friends’ weddings, according to an astrologer.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

AzmanL/E+/Getty Images

Cancers take their wedding guest duties extremely seriously. As a water sign ruled by the moon, they’ll start crying the moment their friend announces their engagement and won’t stop dabbing away tears until they leave for their honeymoon.

This big, sappy wave of emotions often inspires a Cancer to spend a lot of money on wedding festivities, says Garbis. This zodiac sign loves love, so they tend to go big for every event.

If the bride wants to travel abroad for the bachelorette, a Cancer will book a flight without a second thought. If they want everyone to have matching dresses, hair, and makeup, these friends won’t think twice about the bill.

“This sign likes to show up for their besties,” says Garbis, which means they tend to be generous gift-givers, too. They’ll pick the chicest (and priciest) dish set off the wedding registry as a way to show they care. To Cancer, anything less than the very best might feel like a cop-out, so they almost always break the bank.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

AzmanL/E+/Getty Images

Leos always view their friends’ weddings as a fun excuse to spend money. The moment the invitation arrives in the mail, they start scheduling hair and nail appointments and invest a ton of effort into finding the perfect outfit.

If they’re in the bridal party, a fiery Leo won’t bat an eye if the bridesmaids' dresses cost an arm and a leg. They’ll swipe their credit card without a care in the world because to them it’s all part of the experience.

A Leo will also gladly take on the role of planning get-togethers and bachelorette parties, especially if it means they get to turn it into a mini vacation, says Garbis. Instead of hosting a quiet bachelorette party, they’ll insist that everyone flies to Vegas, Bridesmaids-style.

Leos like to have fun, but as a sign ruled by the warm sun, they also happen to be extremely generous. “They love to spread their money around and make their friends happy.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

FG Trade Latin/E+/Getty Images

An Aquarius is always ready to spend money on their friends, especially when it comes to a big event like a wedding day. They’ll send back their RSVP and look forward to the happy hour and a night of dancing, but what really excites them is everything that happens in the months beforehand.

As a fun-loving air sign, an Aquarius will look forward to all the festivities and they’ll be excited — instead of stressed out — if the bride wants to go above and beyond. “They’re the ones who buy everyone shots at their friend’s bachelorette,” says Garbis. “And they’ll also spring for the nicest place for everyone to stay.”

Aquarians view weddings as the perfect excuse to party, but they also want their friends to feel special. Aquarius is ruled by the fun, creative, and savvy Uranus, and they’re also associated with the 11th house of friendship. When you add all of that together it means this sign loves to prioritize their pals, even when things get pricy.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer