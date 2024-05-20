The 4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Back Out Of A Wedding Party

Once you agree to be part of a wedding, you officially lock yourself in for a process that can feel like a rollercoaster. Whether you’re a bridesmaid, maid of honor, or another special guest, you have to be there for parties, pictures, dress try-ons, and toasts — and the whole process can last a year or more.

Being in a wedding is a huge commitment, and most people take it very seriously. Astrologically speaking, certain zodiac signs wouldn’t dream of dropping out, and this is especially true for the ones who love love. These signs fully invest themselves in the wedding planning process, and they always go above and beyond as a member of a bridal party.

Meanwhile, other zodiac signs are way more likely to get cold feet, even though they aren’t the ones exchanging vows. While some will immediately say no if you ask them to be your bridesmaid, others will say yes and then have second thoughts and regrets later on. And according to astrologer Amy Filbin, this tendency to waffle has a lot to do with the stars.

Once they realize what they’ve signed up for, the more emotional zodiac signs might worry about the cost of being a bridesmaid, the stress of travel, or their duties on the big day. (Not everyone gives an amazing wedding speech, after all.)

In a perfect world, they’d like the couple to know ASAP so they can make other plans, but some zodiac signs take forever to back out of a wedding and make things even messier.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

andresr/E+/Getty Images

“Aries has a reputation for stops and starts,” says Filbin. As the first sign of the astrological year, they have a lot of energy and enthusiasm when it comes to launching ideas, but they aren’t exactly known for their follow-through.

According to Filbin, it’s why this fire sign often lacks the endurance it takes to stick with long-term plans and commitments. “They are great leaders, but tend to be impatient and lose interest when things become too complex,” she says.

They love the thought of bachelorette parties and tropical destination weddings, but they balk when it comes to the details. Once they realize that your wedding is a full 18 months away and that the planning won’t be all fun and games, they’ll start looking for an exit plan.

When choosing your bridal party, it might be wise to leave Aries out of it. “They would make a great go-to person for the initial phases and preparation for an event,” says Filbin, “but I would not look to them to play the long game.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Yuliya Taba/E+/Getty Images

A Gemini’s social calendar is always booked and busy. This air sign is ruled by Mercury, which means they have the gift of the gab, and by default, it means they make friends wherever they go.

Their life-long bestie will 100% ask them to be in their wedding, but so will their neighbor and the coworker they’ve known for three months.

As a fun-loving sign, a Gemini will agree to be your maid of honor without even checking their calendar — and it’ll take them weeks to realize they’ve double-booked themselves.

According to Filbin, there’s also a good chance a Gemini will back out simply because they’re bored. “Most people know Gemini to be a bit flaky to begin with,” she says. This can be one of their more charming characteristics, but it doesn’t bode well when it comes to sticking with long-term plans.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Anchiy/E+/Getty Images

As a water sign ruled by the moon, Cancer is always going to follow their emotions even when it isn’t the most convenient thing to do.

If you ask this sign to join your wedding party, there’s a good chance they’ll get caught up in the excitement of it all and agree right away, but it won’t be until days or even weeks later that they realize the gravity of their decision.

It could hit them one day when the wedding group chat is blowing up or they’re three hours into a dress fitting. Suddenly, their mood will shift and they’ll realize they’d rather just be a guest.

Cancers value their friendships so it’ll be really hard for them to back out, but they’ll breathe the biggest sigh of relief once they do — and then they’ll buy you the best gift ever to make up for it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images

“The freedom-loving sign of Sagittarius also has challenges when following through,” says Filbin. While they’ll be incredibly honored if you ask them to be in your wedding, don’t be surprised if you get a text soon after saying they need to drop out.

As an independent fire sign ruled by Jupiter, Sagittarius is always going to do what’s best for them in the moment. If the vibes are off, they’ll tell it like it is.

According to Filbin, they aren’t too concerned about disappointing others. While most members of the zodiac will stick by your side even when the wedding planning gets tough, a Sagittarius will bail out at the first sign of trouble.

They aren’t built for the stress or the years-long process that includes dress fittings, bridal showers, and rehearsal dinners. They’d much rather roll into town for the big day to dance and drink and have a good time. While they might drop the ball as part of your bridal party, you can rest assured that Sagittarius will be the best wedding guest.

Source:

Amy Filbin, astrologer